President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at the opening of the Irish Presidency. Credit: European Commission.

Earlier this month there was a wave of bomb threats made towards schools and flights, cyber-attacks and general disruption around the country.

Dublin also saw the largest security operation in the history of the state which saw parts of the city completely shut down because of a major meeting of international leaders, including Ukrainian President Zelensky, U.S Special Peace Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and the heads of EU countries.

You would not be blamed for thinking what on earth is going on and wondering why these international politicians are coming to Dublin of all places.

For the last few months Ireland has held the Presidency of the European Union. This is a role that rotates among all 27 member states and lasts for six months. As Taoiseach, Micheál Martin became President of the council of the EU back in July when Ireland’s term began.

What does this role involve though and what benefits, if any, does the host country receive?

In terms of what the role involves, Professor of Politics at the University of Galway, Dr, Brendan Flynn said it’s, “an awful lot of work and an awful lot of coordination at the high level and at the low level”.

“The high level is the Mícheál Martin diplomacy, eyeball to eyeball with senior leaders, and of course the difficulty is you’re not just representing Ireland. You’re supposed to be a mediator, so you’re supposed to take a kind of neutral position.

You might have a position, say for instance, in the budget, but you’re supposed to kind of take a more neutral position. One touch point there for Ireland is the budget is shifting away from agriculture.

For us, for political reasons and because of our profile as a country, we’ll want to spend quite a bit on farming. And certainly, farmers vote, and they won’t want to hear that there’s less money in the kitty for rural farming, fishing, all those areas.

But Ireland wouldn’t be able to just jump in there and throw a wally. As Micheál Martin, you have to sort of painfully kind of say, well, we have our own Irish position, but the overall direction here is we do need to change the budget.

There are new areas we have to spend money on, like AI, AI governance and defence, and they’re areas that are quite risky for Ireland politically. There’s a lot of problems with them, they’re not attractive. So, for the Irish government, it was tricky.

And then don’t underestimate the machinery of government, (this) is something we don’t pay attention to, but the machinery of government comes down to loads of civil servants. There is an awful lot of organisation required. I witnessed one meeting I went (to) which was on maritime security, which was a big success.

But you could just see, I literally counted on my hands, and I ran out of fingers. The amount of diplomats and civil servants that were walking around the room, doing everything from moving chairs to paperwork to fielding people and responding”.

“You got a sense that a huge amount of civil service man hours and woman hours have been basically pulled into this, and I think they’ve also spent an awful lot of money getting rooms, buildings, venues, hotels, and also consultancy people to come in and help them with the paperwork preparing meetings.”

The cost is something that will concern a lot of people, especially at a time when Government spending and over-spending is under such scrutiny.

There has been a huge amount of public money spent on this presidency, with a budget of over €300 million set aside. In addition to that there was an estimated €30-40 million allocated for the meeting of international leaders in the capital just over two weeks ago.

Dr Flynn though pointed out that this a role we must do and if we’re going to do it, it is better to do it well;

“The costs are very real. If you’re tempted to say, “Couldn’t we spend 300 million on something a lot better?”

But the reality is, it’s not an option to dodge this. It comes around, it’s a cycle. Every country in the EU has to host it, you can’t do it for dirt cheap”.

“The reality now is, you’re going to pay for it. So, if you’re going to do it, do it well. And I think that’s the approach the government took, and I would say in that sense they’re correct.”

In terms of the benefits that it will bring for the country, he says that research shows these type of face-to face meetings between leaders are where a lot of decisions are made.

He added, “there is actually a significant intangible benefit to Ireland, as in we were a broker for a series of deals, some of which we won’t know about until they come out in the wash later on”.

“But the deal in principle is agreed with a handshake, or with a nudge, or with a nod, and then the details always have to be worked out by the civil service. So, the benefits to Ireland are mainly intangible.”

Micheál Martin is into his second term as Taoiseach and part of the reward for being the largest party in the Dáil after the last election was the chance to lead Ireland through the EU Presidency.

But how has he personally done in one of the most prestigious roles in Europe and what impact will it have on his legacy?

Dr. Flynn said he thinks that the Fianna Fáil leader has done a good job “in terms of promoting Ireland.”

He added, “not everyone would have been aware of Micheál Martin the way we are. They know that there is an Irish Prime Minister called Taoiseach, and they know that this guy is Micheál Martin”.

But they probably didn’t get his reputation for being a sort of centrist, our Mr Reasonable in the room. He sort of cultivates that, and he has for quite some time. Whether you believe it or not is another day’s work”.

“But what I would say is that he’s probably successfully garnered that image. So, lots of people now say this guy’s a middle of the ground, middle of the road type person. He can sort of placate and manage more difficult customers, and at the same time he says the right things to other people, other critical actors.”

In terms of whether or not the Cork native will continue to lead Fianna Fáil long term, or potentially take up a job in Europe, Dr. Flynn feels he may well make the move into a role in the Union.

“He said he was going to lead Fianna Fáil into the next election. I don’t believe that. I think it’s quite plausible that if he’s given some suitably, you know, good role (in the EU) that he can get his teeth into and might enjoy, (with) a suitable status, but not too difficult or not too tricky, then he would absolutely jump at it.”

He also said that there is also a possibility Martin could end up succeeding Ursula Von Der Leyen as President of the EU Commission.

“There may be a thought process that it should rotate to a smaller country, but a country that has a feel for the bigger pitch, so to speak. And they sort of probably sensed that with Micheál Martin”.

“Bear in mind the other thing that would have got a lot of international attention was his trip to (the U.S) on St Patrick’s Day, and he survived Trump. He sort of has a bit of a reputation, I won’t say as a Trump whisperer, but (there is the) idea that Trump doesn’t go ballistic when he sees him”.

“Increasingly now that’s a big criteria when you’re trying to choose a European leader, and some of the European leaders that have been touted, Trump or whoever replaces Trump, wouldn’t like them. So, an Irish candidate actually might make a lot of sense, but a very centrist one”.

“I think, in fairness, he’s done a good job. Of course, he did have a lot of help. I mean, these things are heavily scripted and prepared. But I think he came out of it with his own personal reputation intact, and I think that can only be advantageous to if he wants to move on to the European stage.”

One thing Dr. Flynn says he feels could have been better though, is to have had more events outside the capital. “Coming from the west of Ireland, I thought it was woefully Dublin centric.

They made various attempts and efforts to bring it outside Dublin, but I didn’t feel that. I didn’t see that. I saw one or two events were organised here in Galway, but to be quite honest, they were very marginal”.

“I just think now they would tell you that if they had to go outside Dublin, it would cost even more, it wouldn’t have been feasible, but I just think the Dublin centricness of our country is something I find strange”.

“I also find the use of former British imperial buildings odd. I just think now we use the Convention Centre, but Dublin Castle was used non-stop (so was) Royal Hospital Kilmainham. I think we should be going for a different look, a different Ireland”.

“Maybe that’s an unfair gripe, but I think maybe some of the cultural tone that they discovered, I thought it was a bit lacking. I thought they could have taken more risks on that.”

As Ireland’s Presidency of the EU heads into it’s final month, there is still the matter of the EU’s budget for the next seven years to be agreed. Negotiations earlier this week failed, with member states set to meet again in December.

Ireland and Micheál Martin will have a big role to play in getting a budget over the line and shaping the direction of the Union until 2034. This Presidency has undoubtedly come at a big financial cost and has led to disruption that we have rarely seen in this country.

Ultimately though, it is an obligation of our EU membership and there are, as Dr. Flynn described, intangible benefits we have gained from it. The way we have gone about it can be debated, but it is hard to argue against the approach of “doing it well” and putting on a show being the best way to maximise our influence and gain the most from the role.