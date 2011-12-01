Student Independent News

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Many young people in Ireland are being locked out of job opportunities due to lack of digital access or skills, campaigners have said. 

By Filed Under: Featured

With 90% of job applications now submitted online, there are growing concerns that those at lower socio-economic status are often left behind. In a phenomenon known as the digital divide, young people who … Read more... about Many young people in Ireland are being locked out of job opportunities due to lack of digital access or skills, campaigners have said. 

How does freedom look?: Saoirse, University of Galway PhotoSoc exhibition offers visual interpretations on liberation

By Filed Under: Arts, Featured, Photography

If you are looking for inspiration, starting with the meaning of a word can take you further than expected. We often use words without considering their essence and their roots. Saoirse, a popular Irish name, is … Read more... about How does freedom look?: Saoirse, University of Galway PhotoSoc exhibition offers visual interpretations on liberation

Features

  • Tattoos for good 
    by Sophia Wäldele
    Tattoos for a charitable cause? Sounds almost too good to be true, but that is exactly what has been happening at Galway Bay Tattoos, who partnered with Galway Cat Rescue this month to raise money for the charity.  Proceeds from kitty-themed tattoos and art sales went directly to the organisation, providing much-needed funds.   Founding member and treasurer of Galway Cat Rescue (GCR) Olivia O’Reilly spoke to SIN about the… Read more: Tattoos for good 
  • “CF is not who you are, you are a person with CF”
    by Emma Gleeson
    Photographer Trevor O’Donoghue, on his touring exhibition: “The Cost of Breathing”, illustrating the different emotions of living with a disease. Produced for the International Eradication of Poverty Day, Trevor O’Donoghue’s series of self-portraits highlights the unseen expense of having Cystic Fibrosis (CF). His exhibition, which is currently embarking on a national tour throughout Irish libraries,… Read more: “CF is not who you are, you are a person with CF”
  • 35 People have not come home
    by Kate Flores
    Somewhere in Ireland right now, a family is learning to live in a house with one fewer person in it. They are setting a table for the wrong number of people. They are still reaching for a phone to send a message that will never be read. Someone keeps thinking they will hear that door. … Read more: 35 People have not come home

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