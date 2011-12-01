Student Independent News

We invited every candidate, in the local byelection for Gaillimh Thiar/Galway West, to sit down and discuss some issues that are important to students. We asked each candidate the same … Read more... about Galway West byelection candidates weigh in ahead of polling day
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- Galway West byelection candidates weigh in ahead of polling dayby Comhaltas na Mac Léinn, Ollscoil na GaillimheWe invited every candidate, in the local byelection for Gaillimh Thiar/Galway West, to sit down and discuss some issues that are important to students. We asked each candidate the same questions and gave them the chance to share their views. The questions we asked were; … Read more: Galway West byelection candidates weigh in ahead of polling day
- University of Galway students receive a record 19 National Student Media Awards nominationsby SIN EditorStudents from University of Galway have received a record-breaking 19 nominations at this year’s National Student Media Awards, with strong representation across major journalism, radio and Irish-language categories. This year sees a huge increase on… Read more: University of Galway students receive a record 19 National Student Media Awards nominations
- CMLOG and AMLÉ Comhdháil 2026: Key Takeawaysby Sonny McGreevy and Éimear StockmannUniversity of Galway’s Student’s Union (CMLOG) attended this year’s Comhdháil in full force for four days of procedure, debate and craic. Aontas na Mac Léinn in Éireann Comhdháil MMXXVI (a.k.a. 2026 by those who are not Roman nor pretentious) was held at the Clayton Hotel in Sligo. The annual… Read more: CMLOG and AMLÉ Comhdháil 2026: Key Takeaways
Editor's Pick
- Galway gives Umar Rashid a new court to call homeby Daniel CaseyUmar Rashid is a former American College Basketball player who moved across the Atlantic to Galway with these hopes of continuing his basketball journey while also documenting his story online. Umar was born in New… Read more: Galway gives Umar Rashid a new court to call home
- 35 People have not come homeby Kate FloresSomewhere in Ireland right now, a family is learning to live in a house with one fewer person in it. They are setting a table for the wrong number of people. They are still reaching… Read more: 35 People have not come home
- In the eyes of young Gaeilgeoirí: Beyond Seachtain na Gaeilgeby Finn BradyTá an t-alt seo ar fáil trí Bhéarla agus trí Ghaeilge. Seachtain na Gaeilge has been promoting the Irish language through an annual festival for over 120 years. From its origins as a grassroots campaign… Read more: In the eyes of young Gaeilgeoirí: Beyond Seachtain na Gaeilge
Latest
Passion or paycheck 2: What, at the end of the day, is the GAA really about?
By Dan Maher and Sonny McGreevyFiled Under: National Sport, Sports
MacHale Park in Castlebar Back in December, SIN reported on the rapidly changing values in the GAA, and whether professionalism has gone too far in our national games. A concerning decision taken by Connacht GAA … Read more... about Passion or paycheck 2: What, at the end of the day, is the GAA really about?
Walking a tightrope between grief and gratitude: Jenny MacDonald brings illness and recovery to the stage
By Marcela VillagómezFiled Under: Arts, Featured
“You have cancer.” Three words with the power to change a life completely. Devastating, disorienting and, depending on circumstances, filled with uncertainty. A moment that forces a person to reconsider who they … Read more... about Walking a tightrope between grief and gratitude: Jenny MacDonald brings illness and recovery to the stage
Many young people in Ireland are being locked out of job opportunities due to lack of digital access or skills, campaigners have said.
By Aoife HynesFiled Under: Featured
With 90% of job applications now submitted online, there are growing concerns that those at lower socio-economic status are often left behind. In a phenomenon known as the digital divide, young people who … Read more... about Many young people in Ireland are being locked out of job opportunities due to lack of digital access or skills, campaigners have said.
Ciarán Clarke on PFL World Tournament injury and PFL Belfast return: “I’m like a new man”
By Jake DavisFiled Under: Sports
After more than a decade of building his name, Ciarán Clarke had the chance to break through and showcase their talents on the biggest stage they had ever encountered. With … Read more... about Ciarán Clarke on PFL World Tournament injury and PFL Belfast return: “I’m like a new man”
Galway gives Umar Rashid a new court to call home
By Daniel CaseyFiled Under: Editor's Recommendation, Local Sport, Sports
Umar Rashid is a former American College Basketball player who moved across the Atlantic to Galway with these hopes of continuing his basketball journey while also documenting his story … Read more... about Galway gives Umar Rashid a new court to call home
University of Galway students receive a record 19 National Student Media Awards nominations
By SIN EditorFiled Under: Campus News, News
Students from University of Galway have received a record-breaking 19 nominations at this year’s National Student Media Awards, with strong representation across major journalism, radio and Irish-language … Read more... about University of Galway students receive a record 19 National Student Media Awards nominations
CMLOG and AMLÉ Comhdháil 2026: Key Takeaways
By Sonny McGreevy and Éimear StockmannFiled Under: Campus News, News, What's the SU up to?
University of Galway’s Student’s Union (CMLOG) attended this year’s Comhdháil in full force for four days of procedure, debate and craic. Aontas na Mac Léinn in … Read more... about CMLOG and AMLÉ Comhdháil 2026: Key Takeaways
Too Irish for the North, not Irish enough for the South
By Clodagh O'DonnellFiled Under: Featured, Opinion, Student Voice
Road signs at the Tyrone/Donegal border The social divide between those living within the six county area of Ireland still governed under the British and those living in the Republic is one in which I never … Read more... about Too Irish for the North, not Irish enough for the South
Tattoos for good
By Sophia WäldeleFiled Under: Featured, Features
Tattoos for a charitable cause? Sounds almost too good to be true, but that is exactly what has been happening at Galway Bay Tattoos, who partnered with Galway Cat Rescue this month to … Read more... about Tattoos for good
“CF is not who you are, you are a person with CF”
By Emma GleesonFiled Under: Features
Photographer Trevor O'Donoghue, on his touring exhibition: “The Cost of Breathing”, illustrating the different emotions of living with a disease. Produced for the International Eradication of Poverty Day, Trevor … Read more... about “CF is not who you are, you are a person with CF”
Postgrad University of Galway students lobby for pay structure reforms at 2026 AMLÉ Comhdháil
By Jake DavisFiled Under: News
Two University of Galway students spoke in favour of motions that seek to reform pay structures for postgraduates during the first day of the 2026 Aontas na Mac Léinn in Éirinn (AMLÉ) Comhdháil. The motions, … Read more... about Postgrad University of Galway students lobby for pay structure reforms at 2026 AMLÉ Comhdháil
SIN Award winners 2026
By SIN EditorFiled Under: Campus News, News
Back L-R: Saoirse Jaago, Marcela Villagómez, Emma van Oosterhout, Gráinne Greene, Kate Flores, Tiernan Donovan. Front L-R: Finnian Cox, Fionn Murray, Dan Maher, Finn Brady, Jake Davis. The inaugural SIN Awards … Read more... about SIN Award winners 2026
Shortlist announced for inaugural SIN Awards
By SIN EditorFiled Under: Featured
The shortlist has been announced for the inaugural SIN Awards. The awards presentation will take place at SIN's end of year gathering on 26 March, at 7 pm, in Sult's Corrib Room. The shortlist is as … Read more... about Shortlist announced for inaugural SIN Awards
How does freedom look?: Saoirse, University of Galway PhotoSoc exhibition offers visual interpretations on liberation
By Marcela VillagómezFiled Under: Arts, Featured, Photography
If you are looking for inspiration, starting with the meaning of a word can take you further than expected. We often use words without considering their essence and their roots. Saoirse, a popular Irish name, is … Read more... about How does freedom look?: Saoirse, University of Galway PhotoSoc exhibition offers visual interpretations on liberation
Features
- Tattoos for goodby Sophia WäldeleTattoos for a charitable cause? Sounds almost too good to be true, but that is exactly what has been happening at Galway Bay Tattoos, who partnered with Galway Cat Rescue this month to raise money for the charity. Proceeds from kitty-themed tattoos and art sales went directly to the organisation, providing much-needed funds. Founding member and treasurer of Galway Cat Rescue (GCR) Olivia O’Reilly spoke to SIN about the… Read more: Tattoos for good
- “CF is not who you are, you are a person with CF”by Emma GleesonPhotographer Trevor O’Donoghue, on his touring exhibition: “The Cost of Breathing”, illustrating the different emotions of living with a disease. Produced for the International Eradication of Poverty Day, Trevor O’Donoghue’s series of self-portraits highlights the unseen expense of having Cystic Fibrosis (CF). His exhibition, which is currently embarking on a national tour throughout Irish libraries,… Read more: “CF is not who you are, you are a person with CF”
- 35 People have not come homeby Kate FloresSomewhere in Ireland right now, a family is learning to live in a house with one fewer person in it. They are setting a table for the wrong number of people. They are still reaching for a phone to send a message that will never be read. Someone keeps thinking they will hear that door. … Read more: 35 People have not come home
Opinion
- Too Irish for the North, not Irish enough for the Southby Clodagh O'DonnellThe social divide between those living within the six county area of Ireland still governed under the British and those living in the Republic is one in which I never encountered in such depth until I moved to Galway to begin my studies. I come from a border community only 30 minutes from the Cavan/Fermanagh… Read more: Too Irish for the North, not Irish enough for the South
- Erasmus is often described as one of the European Union’s greatest success storiesby Bel AghedoSince its launch in 1987, more than fifteen million people have taken part in exchanges, training programmes, or educational projects through the scheme. In 2024 alone, almost 1.5 million participants engaged in Erasmus mobility activities across Europe. It is widely celebrated as a symbol of openness, cooperation, and shared European identity. For many students, it… Read more: Erasmus is often described as one of the European Union’s greatest success stories
- One minute that shapes your yearby Bel AghedoStudents’ Union elections can feel easy to ignore. Between assignments, part time work, society commitments, and trying to maintain some sort of balance, it is tempting to scroll past campaign posts and move on. But the reality is simple. Decisions about your university experience will be made either way. The only question is whether you… Read more: One minute that shapes your year
Arts & Fashion
- Walking a tightrope between grief and gratitude: Jenny MacDonald brings illness and recovery to the stageby Marcela Villagómez“You have cancer.” Three words with the power to change a life completely. Devastating, disorienting and, depending on circumstances, filled with uncertainty. A moment that forces a person to reconsider who they are, what they value, and what lies ahead. In that space, there are very few choices. The only real one is to keep… Read more: Walking a tightrope between grief and gratitude: Jenny MacDonald brings illness and recovery to the stage
- How does freedom look?: Saoirse, University of Galway PhotoSoc exhibition offers visual interpretations on liberationby Marcela VillagómezIf you are looking for inspiration, starting with the meaning of a word can take you further than expected. We often use words without considering their essence and their roots. Saoirse, a popular Irish name, is one such word. According to the CSO, 176 girls were given the name in 2025. First registered in 1971,… Read more: How does freedom look?: Saoirse, University of Galway PhotoSoc exhibition offers visual interpretations on liberation
- Dining with the elite: Behind the scenes of Poshby Lily Nathan“Watch closely, laugh freely, and understand who’s being celebrated; and at what cost.” Posh is a satirical play written by British playwright Laura Wade in 2010. It centres on the Riot Club, an elite Oxford University dining society loosely inspired by the real-life Bullingdon Club. The play follows a group of privileged young men who… Read more: Dining with the elite: Behind the scenes of Posh
Business & Tech
- A poisoned chalice: Galway journalists on AI and the future of mediaby Fionn MurrayArtificial Intelligence is here to stay, and it’s on track to change the world as we know it. Since ChatGPT’s launch in November 2022, the world has been confronted by the reality of AI on a daily basis. The technology has remarkable potential, but it has come with a whole host of problems that societies… Read more: A poisoned chalice: Galway journalists on AI and the future of media
- Are London’s streets ready for a ghost behind the wheel?by Kate FloresWalking down the Strand in 2026, you might notice something that feels like a glitch in the matrix. Nestled between the iconic red double deckers and the black cabs is a sleek, electric Jaguar I-PACE. It looks normal enough until you realise the driver’s seat is empty. Following a high-velocity expansion in the United States,… Read more: Are London’s streets ready for a ghost behind the wheel?
- EU opens investigation into Shein over unethical selling practicesby Emma GleesonFollowing preliminary analyses, The European Commission has initiated its investigation into the Chinese online retail platform Shein. Concerns were raised over the fast fashion brand being in conflict with the Digital Services Act (DSA) for its addictive design, unclear algorithmic system and the selling of illegal products. Requests for information back in June 2024, as… Read more: EU opens investigation into Shein over unethical selling practices
Health & Lifestyle
- Inside the Manosphere: How online influencers are rewriting masculinityby Hannah FeeneyEarlier this month, Louis Theroux released Inside the Manosphere, a documentary examining the rise of online misogyny and the influence of the so-called ‘manosphere’. Renowned for his faux-naïve, observational interview style, Theroux adopts a largely hands-off approach as he encounters five prominent figures within the manosphere movement: Myron Gaines, Sneako, Harrison Sullivan, Justin Waller and Ed Matthews. Politically, the documentary could not have been released at… Read more: Inside the Manosphere: How online influencers are rewriting masculinity
- Nine years of ‘bad periods’: Why seeing endometriosis on an Irish screen mattersby Emma van OosterhoutThere’s a line in Conversations With Friends where Frances’ doctor describes her condition as “complicated”. It’s tidy language for something that can quietly derail your teens and twenties. I got emotional when I realised why the main character was passed out on the bathroom floor of her college house. She wasn’t drunk, she had endometriosis.… Read more: Nine years of ‘bad periods’: Why seeing endometriosis on an Irish screen matters
- Inis Meáin: The forgotten islandby Emma van OosterhoutI tagged along with classmates on a reporting trip to Inis Meáin, the quiet middle child of the Aran Islands. They were bound for interviews; I was there out of curiosity. And, if I’m honest, scepticism. Why Inis Meáin? Raised in east Galway, I’d made the pilgrimage west more than once, but always to Inis… Read more: Inis Meáin: The forgotten island
Cainte
- I súile fíor-Ghaeilgeoirí óga: níos faide ná Seachtain na Gaeilgeby Finn BradyLe Finn Brady. [This article is available in both English and Irish]. Tá Seachtain na Gaeilge ag cur ár dteanga dúchais chun cinn mar fhéile bhliantúil le breis agus 120 bliain. Óna dhúchas mar fheachtas gnáthdhaoine le Conradh na Gaeilge, tá sé tar éis fás ina ghluaiseacht idirnáisiúnta ag sroicheadh breis agus milliún duine. Ach… Read more: I súile fíor-Ghaeilgeoirí óga: níos faide ná Seachtain na Gaeilge
- Seachtain na Gaeilge 2026by Finn BradyBeidh Seachtain na Gaeilge ar siúl ón Domhnach 1 Márta go dtí an Mháirt 17 Márta i mbliana. Seachtain na Gaeilge will take place from Sunday 1 March until Tuesday 17 March this year. Níor chailleadh an íoróin ar na heagraithe go maireann “Seachtain na Gaeilge” níos mó ná seachtain, ach léiríonn sé an t-ardú… Read more: Seachtain na Gaeilge 2026
- Comhaltas na Mac Léinn ag Iarraidh ar Mhic Léinn Seasamh mar Iarrthóirí sa Toghchánby SIN EditorTá spreagadh á thabhairt ag Comhaltas na Mac Léinn, Ollscoil na Gaillimhe, do mhic léinn seasamh mar iarrthóirí sa toghchán don Choiste Feidhmiúcháin 2026/27. I measc iar-Uachtaráin ar Chomhaltas na Mac Léinn, Ollscoil na Gaillimhe, tá Micheál D. Ó hUigínn, Pat Rabbitte agus Eamon Gilmore. Beidh 18 bpost mar oifigeach le líonadh i mbliana agus… Read more: Comhaltas na Mac Léinn ag Iarraidh ar Mhic Léinn Seasamh mar Iarrthóirí sa Toghchán
Sports
- Passion or paycheck 2: What, at the end of the day, is the GAA really about?by Dan Maher and Sonny McGreevyBack in December, SIN reported on the rapidly changing values in the GAA, and whether professionalism has gone too far in our national games. A concerning decision taken by Connacht GAA ahead of this weekend’s Connacht football semi-final between Mayo and Roscommon backs up this sentiment, as children will now be charged an alarming €35… Read more: Passion or paycheck 2: What, at the end of the day, is the GAA really about?
- Ciarán Clarke on PFL World Tournament injury and PFL Belfast return: “I’m like a new man”by Jake DavisAfter more than a decade of building his name, Ciarán Clarke had the chance to break through and showcase their talents on the biggest stage they had ever encountered. With half a million dollars and a shot at gold hanging in the balance, he trained tirelessly, knowing this was the chance that everything had been building towards. Through sheer bad luck, however, the opportunity… Read more: Ciarán Clarke on PFL World Tournament injury and PFL Belfast return: “I’m like a new man”
- Galway gives Umar Rashid a new court to call homeby Daniel CaseyUmar Rashid is a former American College Basketball player who moved across the Atlantic to Galway with these hopes of continuing his basketball journey while also documenting his story online. Umar was born in New York before moving to Georgia, he started playing basketball at 7 years old which led him to playing Division 3… Read more: Galway gives Umar Rashid a new court to call home