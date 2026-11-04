‘Blue Tsunami’ hits the U.S with Democrats taking control of congress.

There has been resounding victory for the Democratic Party in the U.S midterm elections with the results of almost all Senate and House races now confirmed.

There was anticipation of a “blue wave” sweeping America, with President Trump’s approval ratings below 40%, soaring gas prices and concerns over the continuing war in Iran.

Democrats still faced an uphill battle, particularly to take control in the Senate, where they needed to hold all 13 of their seats and flip at least four currently held by Republicans.

Most of the seats were considered unattainable just a few months ago, with many in deeply red states where Republicans traditionally win. However, it is now clear that the Democrats will take control of both houses, winning seven senate seats to take a 54-44 majority, with counting still continuing in two states.

Projections from NBC show them taking 258 seats the House, well above the 218 needed for a majority, with Republicans falling to just 177 seats.

They will now almost certainly move to investigate the Trump administration and its conduct both at home and abroad,

Commenting on the results, Political Commentator and Professor of Law at the University of Galway Larry Donnelly, said it is now about what the Democrats do with their power;

“It is important what the Democrats do with their control of Congress, even though Trump will likely veto a lot of their legislation”.

He added that the American public must see what policies the Democratic party have to offer and that the party must make a real effort ahead of the 2028 Presidential election.

President Trump has said he is willing to accept the results. Credit: Official White House Photo by Molly Riley.

Professor Donnelly also highlighted the fact that a lot of voters were clearly dissatisfied with President Trump and that this result was a clear reflection of public opinion on his “agenda”, from the war in Iran, to the cost of living and even his “weird comments” on men’s bodies in the lead up to the election.

While this has been a historic win for Democrats, it is also a disastrous defeat for the Republican party.

Reacting to the result though, Professor of Politics at the University of Galway and U.S citizen Kevin Leydon said that overall, this is “a great result for democracy”, and that all things considered; “this election shows that the American system of checks and balances will prevail”.

“Most people in America have shown that they are reasonable people. They have reacted to things the Trump administration has done [that are] not working out, such as the use of ICE to crackdown on immigration, the policy of tariffs and the general shift towards a more authoritarian system”.

He feels that while the MAGA movement does remain, it is in the minority over the wider GOP. The race for who succeeds Trump as the 2028 presidential nominee is wide open, he says, and that “lots of things can change in politics over two years”.

This really is one of the most seismic results in the history of U.S politics, with Democrats winning in places that they haven’t in years, including in Kansas where Adam Hamilton becomes the first Democratic Senator from the state in 94 years.

There were also wins in red states such as North and South Carolina, Ohio, Iowa and the biggest Republican state, Texas.

Texas State Capitol, Austin. Credit: Daderot.

Texas has been the crown jewel for Republicans for many years, with the Lone Star State not sending a Democrat to the Senate since 1988. That all changed today when their candidate James Talarico, who ran on fighting corruption, getting corporate money out of politics and reducing the cost of living, defeated Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Paxton was very much hand-picked by Trump and beat incumbent John Cornyn in the primary. He was considered a weak candidate though, being impeached by the Republican led Texas House of Representatives back in 2023, although he was later acquitted by the state Senate.

He received heavy backing from Elon Musk to the tune of $200 Million, but it wasn’t enough to beat state legislator Talarico, who compared the victory to beating “goliath”.

There was also a win for Democrats in the Governor’s office with Gina Hinojosa elected as the state’s first Latina Governor and the first Democrat to hold the office in 36 years.

Texas Senate results by county. Credit: Delcoan / CC BY 4.0; source data: Texas Secretary of State.

This really was an election of firsts in U.S politics, with Abdul El-Sayed becoming the first Muslim Senator in history when he won the seat in Michigan.

Chris Pappas became the first openly gay man elected to the senate when he won the New Hampshire senate seat, while in Georgia Keisha Lance Bottoms became the first black woman to be Governor of any state.

Deb Haaland was also elected as the first Native American Woman Governor when she won her race in New Mexico.

As of writing, two Senate races are still uncalled, with Democrat Mary Peltola 0.3% ahead of incumbent Republican Dan Sullivan in Alaska. The race in historically deep red Mississippi is incredibly tight with both candidates locked together on 48.9% according to NBC.

The full effect of this election on the U.S and globally will become fully clear over time, with attention now turning to how President Trump reacts, will he become a “lame duck President” as some have suggested?

The Democrats are now faced with figuring out what to do with their control of congress, as mentioned above by Professor Donnelly.

They have elected a number of more progressive candidates this time around and it remains to be seen how they will get on with their more centrist party colleagues.