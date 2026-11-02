A Guide to the US Midterm Elections

The people of the United States go to the polls this Tuesday to vote in the midterm elections, with President Trump, the cost of living and the Iran war all key issues.

The US midterm elections happen every four years, mid-way through a President’s term (hence the name “midterms”) with a multitude of local elections taking place across all 50 states.

The elections that will have the most effect nationwide and globally are those for the US Senate and US House of Representatives. These two houses are the legislative branch of the US government that make laws, pass policy and theoretically hold the executive (President) and judicial branches to account.

The House of Representatives is made up of 435 voting members that all serve two-year terms, with the number of Representatives allowed per state dependent on population.

For example, California has the most members with 52, while less populous states, such as Alaska and Delaware, have just one. The number for a majority is 218, with the Republican Party currently holding that exact number of seats meaning they control what bills pass through the House.

The Democratic Party holds 214 seats, so they head into this election trying to win back control of the house, which according to almost all polls they have a very strong chance of doing. The House has the sole power of impeaching and investigating members of the government, which means should Democrats win, they would be able to do so to President Trump and members of his cabinet.

The much harder task for Democrats is to take control of the upper house, the Senate. The Senate is different from the House of Representatives, in terms of its make-up and powers. There are 100 senators, two from each of the 50 states, with Republicans currently holding a majority of 53 to 45 seats. There are also two Independents, although they both usually vote Democrat, bringing their number to 47.

Senators also serve six-year terms, with the terms staggered meaning only 35 seats are up for grabs in this midterm election. The breakdown of those 35, are 22 Republican and 13 Democrat. To gain a majority, Democrats would have to hold all 13 of their seats plus pick up four of the currently held GOP seats. They need 51 seats due to a 50-50 tie break being decided by the Vice President, which is currently Republican JD Vance.

The Senate also has different powers, which include acting as the court for a hearing on an impeachment trial brought forward from the House. They also have the power to confirm or reject any Presidential appointments, such as Federal Judges and Cabinet Members.

While Democrats are all but assured of victory in the House, the Senate looks much closer, with polling in certain key races well inside the margin for error. The fact that polls have been more unreliable in recent year, combined with the fact the President Trump has outperformed the polls in the past means many Senate races will be incredibly tight.

There are several races that are particularly close and important for either side to secure victory, but for the purpose of this article we will look at two in detail.

Starting with Michigan, and this is probably one of the closest races, with Michigan a very purple state (Democratic states are known as ‘blue’ and Republicans ‘red’).

Purple states are those that regularly swing between both parties depending on the election. Most polls have the Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed ahead by just one point. He is a doctor and is running a progressive campaign, championing issue such as healthcare, reducing the amount of corporate money in US politics and lowering the cost of living.

Mike Rogers is the Republican nominee and is endorsed by President Trump. He is also running on reducing the cost of living and prioritising education, He is a former House Representative and served in the US Army. There was a twist in this election on Sunday when current Michigan Representative, Haley Stevens, who lost the Democratic primary to El-Sayed, endorsed Mike Rogers.

This is a highly unusual move, with Stevens telling her party colleagues she would not break from the party right up until the night before doing so. It is unclear how this will affect the election at this late stage, with some early voting already done and El-Sayed actually seeing a rise in donations on Monday.

Another race to keep an eye on is Texas. The state is historically a Republican stronghold and has not sent a Democrat to the Senate since 1988. James Talarico is their candidate this time around and he is ahead in most of the polls, including the New York Times/Sienna College Poll, which has him seven points ahead.

He is currently a Texas State politician, having previously worked as a teacher and studying at seminary school. He is running on a campaign to get corporate money out of politics, reduce corruption and lower the cost of living among other policies.

His opponent is Republican nominee Ken Paxton; the current Attorney General of Texas, having also previously served in the State Senate and House of Representatives. He defeated incumbent Senator John Cornyn in the Republican primary after being endorsed by President Trump and is running on a campaign of reducing the influence of big pharmaceutical and food companies and limiting immigration, along with other policies.

The other key elections to look out for are in Maine, Georgia, Ohio, Alaska, Iowa and Kansas. Voting closes is most places around 11pm Irish time on Tuesday, with the full results potentially taking days to confirm depending on the state. These elections will be a reflection on the American public’s view on the second Trump presidency and will dictate how much power the White House can continue to exercise throughout the remaining two years of his term.

Should the Democrats win both houses then it will be interesting to see how the Trump administration will react, if they will recognise the result of the elections, and also how the Democrats use their power. If they try to end the war in Iran and move to impeach President Trump and members of his cabinet.