(L-R) Doris Wheldon, Eileen Moore, Ro Richardson, Miriam Rutherford at the launch of the National Arts and Creative Charter for Older People by Age & Opportunity at the National Gallery of Ireland. Credit: The Hive/Julien Behal.

Galway’s Town Hall Theatre is among the many creative venues involved in a new initiative to welcome older people into the arts, titled the ‘National Arts and Creative Charter for Older People’.

The initiative was launched by Age & Opportunity, a national organisation working to enhance wellbeing for older people through participation in sport and physical activity, arts and creative engagement, and much more.

“Town Hall Theatre were delighted – and proud – to partner with Age & Opportunity,” stated Fergal McGrath, Venue Director at the Town Hall Theatre. “Older people always were, are and always will be an incredibly important part of Town Hall Theatre’s audience and our programming, but having participated in the pilot we now feel more confident in our programming, our communicating and our engagement with older people.”

The Charter is funded through the Arts Council of Ireland, who are one of Age & Opportunity’s core funders.

“The Arts Council is committed to supporting this impactful area of work,” Sinéad O’Reilly, Director of Combined Arts at the Arts Council, claimed. “We believe that every person should have the opportunity to create and enjoy the arts. Older people’s right to participate in and engage in their own practice as artists and cultural contributors is supported and valued.”

(L-R) Dr. Tara Byrne, Sinead O’Reilly, Joanne Drum, Bairbre-Ann Harkin, Peter Clarke, Maureen Murray, Gina Moxley, Doris Wheldon, Eileen Moore, Ro Richardson, Miriam Rutherford.

Charter Champion and advisory group member Pauline Cummins is an Irish artist who works across sculpture, painting, performance and video.

“For too long, older age has been treated by society as a time to wind down or step aside, but creativity doesn’t have an expiry date,” she said. “Being part of the advisory group for this Charter was about making sure our lived experience, voice, and craft were central from day one.

“We are not just an audience to be accommodated; we are working artists, innovators, and leaders with vital stories to tell. This Charter is a powerful declaration that older artists belong at the very heart of Ireland’s cultural landscape.”

To mark the launch of the Charter, Age & Opportunity has commissioned a limited-edition publication called Creativity Has No Age, a collection of new writings exploring the connections between ageing, creativity and cultural participation. The work will feature pieces from Paula Meehan, Rosaleen McDonagh, Colum McCann and many other renowned Irish writers.

The Charter features eight central commitments for arts and cultural institutions, including the rejection of ageism and stereotyping, investment in older people’s creativity, and the elimination of barriers to access the arts.

Dr Tara Byrne, Arts Programme Manager at Age & Opportunity, commented: “[The Charter] seeks to enrich experiences, foster confidence, and empower older people to claim their rightful space across Ireland’s arts sector.

Older people are cultural leaders, and our individuality, voice, and lived experiences must be reflected and respected at every level of our arts institutions.”