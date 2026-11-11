“It was like my battle cry”: The album started just days before the invasion of Ukraine

Gene Sophia. Credit: MYCELM.

Just four days before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in a dimly lit Berlin studio, pop-artist Gene Sophia Bogolepov began work on their latest album, Dråma – which releases later this week.

After fleeing Russia as a refugee in 2017, Gene Sophia now works and has built a life in Germany – but recalls their musical journey kickstarting early on.

“I think it began in my sister’s bedroom. There was a piano… The piano was my victim and my weapon. It was always something next to me.”

With music constantly in their head as years went by, they continued to pursue their artistic calling. Gene Sophia also emphasises the importance of human artists in an era when a machine can produce a song in seconds.

“Human work is a principle,” they said. “It’s truth and therapy… Music is so important for me. All art is political. Generative instruments can’t bear such a burden.”

Gene Sophia performing. Credit: MYCELM.

Back in Berlin, the day before Gene Sophia began their album, they were spending time with some German friends. The topic was inescapable – the group asked Gene Sophia if they thought Russia would invade Ukraine. Deep down, they knew the answer was inevitable.

Rather than despairing, they channelled the imminent violence into their work. The next day in studio, buzzing with dread and anxiety, “Serpent Song” emerged – attempting to tap into the mind of a psychopath. The song was finished in just one session.

“We were planning to start working on some new material. [‘Serpent Song’] was like my battle cry,” they recalled. “My family is still there. They’re anti-Putin, but they cannot leave. [There are] innocent kids being killed by the Russian regime.”

In 2013, before they left Russia, tragedy struck Gene Sophia’s life when they were diagnosed with HIV. As a queer artist, they described the stigma still so prevalent in their home country.

“In Russia, it’s a very different way of being handled medically. HIV was a big part of my activist call… I had some toxic comments.”

This struggle resulted in the spawning of another track on the album, “Slow Down Your Burning”. In the track, one lyric in particular stands out: “They say my courage is nothing but a deadly disease.”

In the wake of Dråma’s release, it has been described as “dark art-pop with post-punk teeth”. Gene Sophia highlighted the album’s experimental nature, likening it to a “20s Berlin variety show”.

“I really wanted it to be an album where you can’t be comfortable for more than a minute,” they claimed.

The album will be released under MYCELM, an independent record label founded by Gene Sophia as an ecosystem for unsigned queer artists who reject traditional streaming and algorithm-driven tracks.

Diego Ferri also worked as co-producer and guitarist on the album, whose other credits include BBC Radio 1. Ukrainian drummer Volodymyr Nestryga provided percussion, with Dimitri Klochkov on bass and synths. Scout Hansen also contributed as co-writer.

Despite the group’s passion for the project, production wasn’t easy. Faced with a low budget, Gene Sophia recalls receiving “so much comfort and hope” from their bandmates and those around them.

In light of these struggles, four years of work paid off in a deliciously dark collage tackling violence, faith and justice – all told through a lens of exploratory art-pop. Ultimately, Gene Sophia wishes for just one overarching message to be taken from their album:

“I really hope people continue feeling everything, and not dumbing down how they feel.”

Dråma comes out on 11 November on Bandcamp, Qobuz, and the MYCELM platform.

New album Drama cover. Credit: MYCELM.