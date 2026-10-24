“Not your average romance story”: Going Hysterically Shopping with director Grace Morgan.

Hysterically Shopping! to Some Sort of End. Credit: Glasshouse.

Ever been caught in a love triangle between a young man and a shopping till? Well, in

Hysterically Shopping! to Some Sort of End, lonely supermarket worker Carrie finds herself in that exact situation.

Ahead of the dystopian pop-opera arriving in Galway later this month, I chatted with director Grace Morgan about all things technology, opera, and the age-old supermarket.

Could you tell us a bit about the plot of Hysterically Shopping?

“It is, I suppose, not your average romance story. It’s about a woman, Carrie, who falls in love with the cash register in a supermarket. And so I suppose it’s about you know, consumerism, objectophilia… Now, we’re seeing a lot of technology fill that kind of void that we have to stave off the crushing loneliness.”

So, it’s almost like this sort of relationship?

“Totally, yeah. And I think it’s funny because we started making the piece about four years ago. And when we were making it, I think kind of AI wasn’t as present in our lives. It’s not obviously as big, or wasn’t as big, as it is now. I think when people go to [Hysterically Shopping] now, a lot of that is kind of sitting in their minds when they watch the piece, particularly after we did it in Dublin.”

The show sold out at Dublin Theatre Festival with rave reviews. It’s got to be incredible to see your work pay off like that?

“Yeah, absolutely. I think the best thing is, you know, getting to see the audience reaction every night… I think for me, it’s all about the audience. And you know, when you’re sitting in the room, you can absolutely tell what they’re thinking and they don’t lie. So it’s a scary place to sit, I think. But also an important one.”

Hysterically Shopping! to Some Sort of End. Credit: Glasshouse.

You have this very bright neon vibe on set. What inspired that retro look?

“The thing we kept coming back to was Carrie, who falls in love with the till. Everything is through her eyes and she adores the supermarket. It’s only until we’re a little bit into the piece that she discovers actually why she likes being there. And also, we talked a lot actually about how supermarkets are based off the design of casinos. So there’s no windows. Everything’s really bright and flashy. It’s designed to keep you there and to keep you spending.”

The show is described as being for the “next-day-delivery generation”. What does that mean for you?

“I mean, I feel like I definitely fall victim to the next-day-delivery generation. That kind of is what the show is about. It’s having all the things you want and having them now and how that can often be our downfall.”

The show is presented by tasteinyourmouth, a theatre collective you co-founded in 2020. What inspired you to start up that platform?

“I made tasteinyourmouth with two others; there’s Laoise Murray and William Dunleavy. We had all been in college together. We had graduated in 2018 and had kind of started making things – but not under a collective name. We had our first show, b(l)oom, in The New Theatre. And once we knew that was happening, we were like ‘Okay, should we formalize this?’ And we managed to sneak in just before the pandemic.”

Now you’re bringing this show to Galway’s Town Hall Theatre for one night only. It must be exciting to bring the production to a new spot where there is so much arts?

“Galway’s like, my favourite city. I go down for the arts festival every year and the theatre festival. And obviously there’s such a great appetite as well for particularly, I think, new work. So it’s nice going somewhere where you know that people are interested in going to see something new and something that’s a little different and a little innovative, and are willing to kind of maybe push themselves a little bit outside of their boundary.”

What’s it like to see this dystopian pop-opera come to life with you as the director?

“I mean, it’s a lot of fun. I think because we’ve been working on it for so long, I don’t know if I ever thought that we’d actually get to make the full thing. So it was a little bit surreal also, you know, being there when we opened, thinking about how much work we put into it and how I really didn’t know if we would be able to do the full thing.”

On a final note, would you like to bring Hysterically Shopping around the country, or maybe even further?

“Yeah, I mean we’d love to bring it around the country. I’d love to bring it everywhere… But I think one of the ways we’re trying to, I suppose, approach this form is by mixing the voices that we have in the piece. We have an actor who sings, so she has a pop voice. And then we have two opera singers. We also have a dancer and an actor. So in that way, we’re kind of hoping that we give something to everyone. I think a lot of people can be quite scared by opera and by the expectations surrounding it. So, you know, hopefully this is a nice introduction to people.”

Hysterically Shopping comes to the Town Hall Theatre for one night only on Thursday, October 29.

Hysterically Shopping! to Some Sort of End. Credit: Glasshouse.