Virtual concerts could hit Irish venues sooner than we think

Credit: H.E-X Studios © COVER.

In late September, crowds in Birmingham cheered and hollered for the opening night of an electric European concert tour – complete with a wide range of performers and even special guests.

The twist? Nobody was performing on stage – at least, not physically.

Human performers sang live from Japan as virtual avatars, with their performances transmitted across the world to Birmingham electronically. The show, titled Hololive English 4th Concert -Serendipity-, followed the same routine in Berlin, Milan, Barcelona and Paris.

The avatars are known as ‘VTubers’, online entertainers who present themselves as computer-generated characters. Hololive Production is the agency behind bringing these avatars from social media to concert stages, reporting a revenue of roughly €245 million for the financial year ending March 2025.

“We have seen differences in cheering styles, how fans deck out their outfits to attend the events, and even the types of interaction they prefer with our talents,” Robin Yeo, executive producer at Hololive Production, claimed.

“The fans in Europe have always been very passionate and supportive of Hololive Production throughout the years, and we want them to know that we hear them. Therefore, we will endeavour to take every opportunity possible to be present in this region.”

While there is reportedly a measurable demand for virtual artists to tour in Europe, very few know quite how to put the show on. Steve Lei founded Virtual Stage Productions, a British company, to solve that issue.

“One of the challenges most frequently raised by Japanese artists looking to enter Europe is the lack of specialist local infrastructure,” Lei told Japan Nakama. “Over the past four years, we have built an extensive network across the continent, spanning major music venues, festivals, conventions and production partners, to support events of this kind.”

Lei says that his company is now building its own production tools for virtual performances.

“The UK has a strong technical and creative sector, so our longer-term ambition is to produce more of these experiences locally. We hope to showcase some of those capabilities in the coming years.”

In an age where online safety is being highlighted more than ever, Yeo argues that the connection between a fan and a VTuber is genuine – and has advice to anyone meeting one for the first time.

“As a long-time fan myself, I believe the strongest appetite comes from the desire for genuine human connection. We live in an age where almost everything is instantly available online, but that has only made shared, in-person experiences more valuable.

“I would like to invite them to watch as many VTubers as they can, exploring streams and engaging with the community to further understand the culture. The connection formed between a fan and a VTuber is a very real, human one, and keeping an open mind may lead first-time VTuber watchers to discovering a new kind of content they might like, or even possibly a new favourite streamer [an oshi].”

Lei emphasised the importance of bringing this style of Japanese concerts and performers to venues across European cities.

“We run our shows as chant-friendly events, reflecting the atmosphere audiences would experience in Japan. The greatest challenge is often encouraging people to feel comfortable enough to open up, join the crowd and participate. Once that first barrier is broken, the energy can be extraordinary.”

When contacted, Virtual Stage Productions claimed they were hoping to expand their virtual concerts to Ireland by late 2027.

“We’d love to expand to Ireland,” they stated. “So far it’s been fairly tough for us to get in touch with venues and getting bookings.”

However, the question still stands: will this format translate well in venues like Vicar Street, Whelan’s and other musical hotspots across Ireland?