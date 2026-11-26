Credit: SIN/Jake Galvin.

Amid a chorus of supportive honks from passing cars, Maca Hourihane, a former physiotherapist and part of the Irish Healthcare Workers for Palestine, nearly sang how she was “beside herself” with delight to hear the news that morning.

With her hood pulled up against the rain, she continued, “we’re all very happy today. It’s just a great day. We’re so proud of Galway.”

The University of Galway announced on its Instagram account Tuesday morning, 17 November, they would withdraw from project Asterisk. A project with 11 other international partner institutions including Technion-Israel Institute of Technology.

Technion has reportedly provided training to soldiers in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and has developed and continues to be involved in the development research of weapons used by the Israeli military according to reports.

After two and a half years of protests outside the University of Galway’s south entrance, the Campus Anti-Genocide Coalition (CAG) achieved their goal of pressuring the University to withdraw from project Asterisk.

Jenny Roche, a member of CAG and a programme director within the University, described a “sense of validation in fighting for something that’s right,” and said that doing so “can yield results.”

She explained while the University’s withdrawal from the project, “is a really great start” and shows the University’s willingness to change, “it’s not complete.”

The University has not yet provided a timeline for its withdrawal and did not respond to request for comment on this. In its announcement, the University’s president, Professor David Burn, noted that there is “no legal mechanism to unilaterally terminate a lead role in a Horizon Europe research project,” leaving questions over how and when the withdrawal will be implemented.

Whether the University of Galway will face any legal repercussions remains unclear according to Irish Legal academic Pearce Clancy. However, a similar decision elsewhere in Europe has brought about lengthy legal challenges.

An investigative report published in September by Investigate Europe explained that in Spain, a pro-Israel lobbying group, Acción y Comunicación sobre Oriente Medio (ACOM), has been in a two-year legal battle over the University of Granada’s “decision to sever academic ties with Israeli institutions.”

Additionally, the report showed that Kesher EU Law & Policy, a Brussels-based law and consulting firm, has been contracted to legally challenge, delay, and derail efforts by European universities to boycott or suspend research ties with Israeli institutions.

Despite the uncertainty ahead, Roche described the University’s decision as a “major win,” saying it “proves that it can be done.” After two and a half years of protests, she said, the decision demonstrates that the “opinions and beliefs of ordinary people have power.”