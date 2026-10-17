Halloween’s Irish roots come to life in Galway this year for Samhain celebrations

From the spectacle of the Macnas parade to intimate storytelling performances, old traditions and new celebrations are taking place across Irelands cultural capital, Galway, from 10 October 1 to November 2026

Although Halloween is celebrated around the world today, many people outside of Ireland are unaware it originated here. Samhain, pronounced sow-en, is an ancient Irish festival marking the end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter.

The word Samhain means “summers end” in Old Irish and today means November. Traditionally, it took place halfway between the autumn equinox and the winter solstice, today the festival is celebrated on 31 October, marking the transition from autumn to winter.

According to Irish folklore, the boundary between the physical world and the spiritual “Otherworld” thins at this time of year, allowing spirits to cross between the two realms. Historically, Irish communities lit bonfires to protect against mischievous entities, left plates of food out as offerings to ancestors or visiting spirits and wore costumes to hide from being recognized or harmed by wandering spirits.

Credit: Macnas.

Today, echoes of these ancient traditions can be found in the costumes, ghost stories, and spooky celebrations. In Galway, they also inspire a diverse and vibrant programme of events that brings the city’s folklore, creativity and cultural heritage to life.

Mayor of Galway, Cllr. Helen Ogbu, said: “This year’s expanded programme brings together the very best of our creativity, community and heritage. With landmark anniversaries for both Macnas and Baboró, this year promises to be truly unforgettable.”

One of Galway’s best-known spectacles is the Macnas parade, Fiáin (fee-awn), taking place on 25 October. This internationally acclaimed performance company is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its Halloween parade with a production that celebrates the wild elements of the West of Ireland.

Credit: Jessie Gilburd and Robin King.

Among the programme’s newer events is Tromluí ag an Sceach Gheal (“Nightmare at the Hawthorn”), a combination between immersive storytelling theatre and a haunted house taking place at Áras na nGael. Robin King, the producer of On the Precipice Theatre Company, has celebrated Samhain since his childhood and is excited to bring this piece of Irish folklore to life.

Lit by a single lamp light the performance unfolds with a small audience seated in a circle around the storyteller. King wanted it to evoke the feeling of being “child sitting around a campfire listening to a story,” he explained. Information and tickets for this event can be found here.

Galway City Museum is hosting a series of events, including storytelling, talks on traditional Halloween foods and workshops where visitors can carve their own Jack-o’-lanterns rom turnips which were common before pumpkins. Events are free but registration is required. Information to register can be found here.

However, you choose to celebrate this time of year, whether you grew up in Galway or arrived here a month ago, take time this Samhain to embrace the macabre, discover the history behind Halloween traditions and experience the season in the place where so many of them began.