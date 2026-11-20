Scientists warn that ocean acidification could pose a significant threat to Galway and Ireland’s coasts and marine life. The findings by Irish beachgoers are being compiled to help scientists to identify and protect these unique species.

Garry Kendellen from Atlantaquaria discussing lichen. Credit: SIN/Hannah Godfrey.

As part of Galway’s Oyster Fest 2026, scientists, engineers and other experts gave talks at the Docks about how they are using water to benefit Galway and Ireland.

As part of this event, Galway’s Atlantaquaria, hosted a guided walking tour along Grattan Beach in Salthill on Sunday, 27 September.

Garry Kendellen from Atlantaquaria hosted the walk and described the tidal area as an “ever-unfolding story.” He believes ocean acidification is the greatest threat to marine life because “it’s like we’re sleepwalking into it,” explaining that we won’t wake up to this reality until it’s too late.

While exploring rock pools for oysters, crabs, small fish, kelp, seagrass and more, participants also learned about the vulnerabilities of the bay and threats facing these species and their habitats. People were encouraged to submit information about the species they found to Ireland’s Explore Your Shore.

The survey is a citizen science initiative began in summer 2019. It allows anyone visiting and Irish beach to help monitor changes in the occurrence of marine species by submitting their observations online here to be compiled into an online database.

The form asks for the date and location of your sighting, as well as what you found. If you’re unsure which species you found, you can indicate it on the form, submit a picture and a marine expert will identify for you.

Noirin Burke, Head of Education at the aquarium, said the increase in carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) dissolved in the ocean, caused by rising amounts of CO 2 in the atmosphere from climate change, is a major threat to Ireland’s marine life. As more CO 2 dissolves in seawater, it causes ocean acidification, changing the chemistry of the water and affecting marine animals that rely on calcium carbonate for their structures, such as shells and skeletons.

A small crustacean. Credit: SIN/Hannah Godfrey.

These changes can affect the organisms at the base of the marine food chain, including phytoplankton and zooplankton.

Noirin explained the potential impact of this saying: “If you cause a crash to something that’s at the start of your marine food chain, that’s going to have an effect the whole way up.”

Data collected by citizen scientists has already been used in several published scientific papers on Irish marine biodiversity. One paper proposed that climate change poses a major threat to biodiversity by changing the distribution of species, specifically an Irish reef building marine worm called Sabellaria alveolata.

For Irish beachgoers, taking part in this survey is as simple as stopping to look, taking a photograph and submitting it to Explore Your Shore. For the scientists, each observation adds into a growing body of evidence, helping them track changes that might otherwise have gone unnoticed if not for your day at the beach.

Anyone can upload a picture and help scientiests. Credit: SIN/Hannah Godfrey.