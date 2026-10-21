Credit: Greyhound Racing Ireland.

Recent times have seen continuous protests against the cruelty involved in greyhound racing, and a demand for better welfare from animal advocacy groups. Despite this, the Irish government continues to increase funding; why is this? And does greyhound racing still have a place in Irish sport?

Since May of 1927, greyhound racing has been embedded into Irish sport, viewed as the working-class alternative to horse racing.

Yet, there is increased demand to bring an end to the industry, with Ireland being just one of four countries to have commercial dog racing tracks still active.

New Zealand, Scotland, and Wales have all banned the sport in 2026, so should Ireland follow suit?

Greyhound advocacy group Greyhound Action Ireland (GPA) revealed figures provided by the minister for agriculture, Martin Heydon, that two thirds of racing greyhounds born between 2021-24 are dead.

That tally totals to 8,414 dead greyhounds, as of May of this year.

For reference, greyhounds have a typical life expectancy of 10-14 years.

“[A]n end to the industry would be a positive move and would spare many future generations of dogs an uncertain fate once they outlive their financial usefulness.” said Chay Neal, President, Animal Liberation Queensland.

Budget 2027 saw the sport receive an increase of funding by €2.9 million, with the total fund being €20.4 million.

The rise in funding over the previous decade and a half has coincided with a decline in attendance. In 2015, its attendance was 635 thousand and got €13.6 million in government grants, in 2025, its attendance was 352 thousand and got €19.8 million in government grants.

Protests have consistently taken place in recent years, with signs displaying slogans such as “win or die” and “pets not bets.”

Dublin City Councillor Janet Horner was recently in attendance at a protest outside Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium, where she demanded Ireland to follow Scotland and Wales in banning the sport.

“We need to ban this industry and put dog welfare front and centre again.” said the Green Party politician.

So, what are the arguments in favour of keeping the sport? Economic factors such as job creation and local enterprise are the key aspects.

The sector supports over 4,000 jobs across training, breeding, and track operations. There are also roughly 6,000 active greyhound owners in Ireland.

Ireland plays a pivotal role on the international market, with an estimated 80 to 83 percent of greyhounds racing in the United Kingdom exported from Ireland.

The local tracks also offer a regular opportunity to socialise and lead to a higher amount of foot traffic for surrounding business.

These points have been made by the likes of Martin Heydon and Michael Healy-Rae.

Despite the strong public opposition, the immediate future will see Ireland remain in the minority of states that promote the sport, along with England, Australia, and the USA.

What lengths will animal activist groups have to go to get what they want?