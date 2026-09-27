Maigh Cuilinn march onto semi-finals with a clinical display against Mountbellew Moylough

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Maigh Cuilinn’s 15 point first-half lead was too much to overturn for Mountbellew-Moylough, as they move onto the senior football championship semi-finals.

Maigh Cuilinn 3-25

Mountbellew-Moylough 0-13

2025 Galway Senior Football Championship champions Maigh Cuilinn looked to continue their title defence in a quarter-final clash with Mountbellew-Moylough.

Maigh Cuilinn took advantage of the wind being on their side almost instantly. Owen Gallagher comfortably kicking the ball over the bar from outside the two-point arc.

The second score of the match would be another Gallagher two-pointer. This time the ball had a slight dip, hitting the roof of the net but it went over the bar all the same.

James McLaughlin tried his luck from a similar distance, also finding success. With just five minutes gone, Maigh Cuilinn had a six-point lead.

Mountbellew-Moylough responded with a point and almost the game’s opening goal, Barry McHugh rattling the post.

Shortly after, McHugh’s attempted two-pointer from off the ground didn’t have the bend it needed to go over the bar. Five potential points squandered.

He would put his name on the scoresheet from another free kick that was again taken off the ground, this time from within the arc.

Fionn McDonagh showed great skill to beat his man before tidily putting the ball over the bar. Maigh Cuilinn’s lead now extended to five points.

McDonagh didn’t feel the need to beat his man for his next scoring opportunity. From just outside the arc, positioned in the right half-space, he sent the ball well over the bar.

Dessie Connoly kicked over a 45 as an onslaught was beginning to take place at Pearce Stadium, after just 25 minutes there were 12 points between the two sides.

Séan Kelly would be the next player to put his name on the list of two-point scorers, effectively cancelling out Mountbellew-Moylough two previous scores. Connoly added yet another score from outside the arc just before the break, with Maigh Cuilinn leading by a seismic 15 points.

The breeze had been a huge factor in the first half and instantly played its part in the second. Billy Mannion carrying the ball from midfield and kicking over his sides first two-pointer.

Now with the wind no longer against him, Barry McHugh was able to put the ball over from just before the 45-yard line.

All Mountbellew-Moylough’s good work was undone by a poor Damien Boyle kick out. The ball was won by Gerard Davoren who put it on a plate for Fionn McDonagh, he buried the ball into the back of the net to find the game’s first goal.

Maigh Cuilinn kicked over a series of points without reply, with a McDonagh score restoring the 15-point lead.

Mountbellew-Moylough nearly had a goal of their own, Tony Shield’s effort going over the head of the goalkeeper but being tipped away by Eoghan Kelly.

Luke McLoughlin and Killian Gallagher both put the final nails in the coffin, both scoring additional time goals, with the fulltime score difference amounting to 21 points.

Maigh Cuilinn move onto the semi-finals, scheduled to be played on the weekend ending October 11. The draw will take place on Sunday evening.