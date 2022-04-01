5 must-try tips for a long flight

Flying is an amazing way to travel as it is the fastest, and often the least torturous way. However, some of us suffer from any bit of movement, and I am talking about the motion sickness babies and people who simply hate long journeys.

Jet Lag is a real thing and sometimes it takes a whole week to get back to normal after a trip abroad, especially if there is a time difference involved. Take it from a motion sick person who feels uneasy when people play video games and switch camera positions too suddenly; you need to prep yourself.

1. Get a good sleep beforehand

Make sure you slept well the night before as you are highly likely to feel eager and will be unable to sleep on the actual day of departure. Sleep and rest, in general, will help you keep a clear and organised mind.

2. Skincare beforehand

Make sure to have your chapstick and moisturizer and creams ready to go. Flying for long periods of time can exhaust our skin and often cause painful cracks and uneasiness. If your skin is protected from SPF and is generally moisturised you’re going to have minus one problem when you travel.

3. Hydrate!

Water is a godsend and nobody can tell me otherwise. But in some airports water costs almost as much as an arm and a leg so try this: bring your own empty water bottle. You can refill this water bottle in various airports and get as much as you need (for example the people who have 2-3L water bottles). Water might help prevent you from feeling bloated and exhausted.

4. Take the motion sickness medication

Whether you are severely or mildly motion sick I would recommend taking a motion sickness pill an hour before you leave after having a light meal. This will help settle your nerves and your stomach as trust me the turbulence is no fun.

5. Sleep lots

Sleeping kills time and helps you restore your immune system. A good way to fall asleep is after taking a motion illness pill after food. Turn some tunes on and if you have the chance buy a little neck pillow. Before you know if you’re boarding off the plane like nothing happened.