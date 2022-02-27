Make-Up Review: February

Hello again fellow make-up lovers! It has been a while since I have written a make-up bag review and that is simply because I didn’t get a chance to use my make-up as much as I had hoped. But it has been a few months of constant usage and I am excited to share my new achievements with you guys. Now just to give some of you a reminder of what I do this for; I realised that I am not being sustainable with my make-up. I had more make-up than I would like, and I wanted to give proper love and dedication to my products, to use them up and avoid over purchasing of new items.





1. Bad Gal Bang mascara – Empty + Replaced by Essence Lash Princess and Great Lash Maybelline

I have to be honest, I was not a fan of this mascara. It flaked and was uncomfortable to apply. It made my lashes look very thin but long which wasn’t flattering on my eye shape. I replaced it with two drug store mascara’s which are not only better for the pocket but also work great together.

2. Jeffree Star Conspiracy palette – 2/18 shades heavily dipped // in combination of Anastasia Beverly Hills subculture palette

As much as people hate Jeffree Star, I still think his products are worthy and are some of the best in terms of pigmentation. I have to admit I love the ‘Conspiracy’ palette and am using it heavily for everyday make-up. It offers so many shades that you’re promised a new and amazing look each day. I have also repurchased the ‘Subculture’ palette on Depop brand new as I used to use it a lot in 2020 and the first half of 2021, I found I missed the shimmer shades and the formula. I will switch out my make-up bag palettes in Spring so I’ll see which new palettes I can start dipping at.

3. Chanel Correcteur Perfection Concealer – Almost empty – will be replaced by Misslyn concealer

This Chanel concealer is great, I don’t think it is unique in packaging or in formula so I will not be repurchasing after I empty it and look forward to testing some cheaper options like the Misslyn concealer. So far, I think my favourite concealers so far are from Essense and Catrice.

4. Rituals Miracle lightweight foundation – Emptied – Replace by Bourjois Paris Healthy Mix

I finally used up the Rituals foundation while in America with the help of my little sister who the shade looked way better on! I replaced it with the Bourjois foundation as I found my skin was feeling quite dehydrated and I wanted to use healthier and more moisturising foundations. This one does have a very pleasant scent but for people who are sensitive to scented products please see if it is a formula that is safe for your skin.

5. Catrice 3D brow – both shades using ½ used

Not much has changed with this product as I have been using it heavily, but I find brow products are difficult to use up. I have also started using eyebrow tints more often.

6. Carter Beauty steadfast liquid liner pen – Emptied! (Finally) Replaced by Catrice Rock Couture liquid eyeliner

I have finally used up the Carter Beauty eyeliner and I am so happy to never have to see it again! It was horrible and very annoying to apply. I have started using the Catrice coloured liquid liner and I am in love with the blue shade and the simplicity of use! While I was in America I bought some colourful Colourpop eyeliners so stay tuned!

7. Revolution Tropical Quench Essence Spray – Halfway… still

Maybe I’m using it wrong? Why is it taking so long to use this up! This is a scented spray so beware of that if you are sensitive to scented products. I mean it’s a good spray, but I don’t think it makes a huge change.

8. The Ordinary – High Adherence Silicone Primer – Using

This primer works like a dream. It’s so smooth and comfortable on the skin you have no idea. I love it so far and in order to really enjoy it I am using it sparingly.

9. Rituals Miracle Bronzing Powder – It’s been 84 years…

I have been using this consistently for two years… TWO YEARS! I have not hit pan and I’m not even sure I’ve hit the tip of the iceberg. This pan is endless! It’s very sheer so beware that it’s very gentle so maybe the formula is too soft to hit bottom on.

10. Flormar compact powder – The design is disappearing

I started using this recently and I have to say it is amazing! It’s a lot more comfortable than loose powder and less messy. It comes with a little cushion and a mirror which makes it perfect for touch-ups on the go!