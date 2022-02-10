NUI Galway continue march in Sigerson cup

It was another good result for the college in the second round of the Sigerson cup defeating Queens University 3-10 to 2-07. It was a game that started off at a ferocious pace with Fionn McDonagh scoring a goal for the Galway side two minutes into the game.

After 8 minutes the score was 2-2 to 0-1 with Tommy Conroy scoring the other goal for NUI Galway. The barrage of scoring continued with NUI Galway cementing a solid lead with the score at half-time being 2-7 to 1-2.

The attacking prowess of this Galway side was on full display throughout this game with Sean Kelly scoring another goal in the second half to bring the score to 3-8 to 1-4 after 42 minutes. The scoring eased up as the second half wore on for the Galway side and Queens were able to make the score a bit more respectable at the final whistle.

The attacking power and defensive resilience of this NUI Galway teams shows just why they look to be one of the strongest sides in the competition with intercounty experience featuring throughout the side. One of the strongest attributes of this Galway side is the strength they have on and off the bench with the likes of Tony Gill and Cathal Sweeny coming off the bench with intercounty experience that will stand to them during the big occasions.

It is also a good sign to see how evenly the scores are spread in this side showing that it would be a very difficult task to stop everyone from scoring in this Galway side. They now continue their journey against Letterkenny IT who have already beaten Carlow IT, University of Limerick and UCD in this competition and who also bolster some intercounty experience. They may be viewed by some as the underdogs in the matchup, but they are by no means an easy opponent for NUI Galway.

NUI GALWAY: C Carroll (Oranmore/Maree); C Murray (Mountbellew/Moylough), N Mulcahy (Moycullen), G Burke (Corofin); R Egan (Edenderry), E Kelly (Moycullen), N Mullen (Mullinabreena); P Kelly (Moycullen), S Kelly (Moycullen); F McDonagh (Westport), M Tierney (Oughterard), C Donoghue (Kilcormac/Killoughey); T Culhane (Salthill/Knocknacarra), T Conroy (Neale), C Sweeney (Salthill/Knocknacarra).

Subs: T Gill (Corofin) for Donoghue (20), C Monaghan (Oughterard) for Egan (48), P O’Donnell (Aran) for McDonagh (50), R Monaghan (Oughterard) for Mullen (58), D Hunt (St Senan’s) for Culhane (61)

Scorers for NUI Galway: F McDonagh (1-2), T Conroy, S Kelly (1-1 each), M Tierney (0-3, 2f), T Culhane (f), E Kelly, C Donoghue (0-1 each).