Life in Limbo

And so, the new year has come and so far so good, from my end anyway. Before the new year, I was offered a new job at Slack, which I was very excited about since it opened a whole new world of opportunities into my life. I met the new 2022 while I was visiting family in Florida, and it was strange to see Christmas decorations on palm trees and outside sunny yards. I can’t help but worry sometimes if I am doing too much all at once and whether I am being impatient. I am turning 21 this year and so far I have my degree in waiting and a full-time job, on top of that I work for SIN and Flirt FM. It’s all so exciting but I started to notice recently that I do not feel happy. I no longer find joy in relaxing, reading, watching anime or working on personal projects. I feel like perhaps my anxiety stems from my ADHD and the fact that I try to do so much that I end up doing nothing.

At the end of December of 2021, I had made the decision that I will be retiring from journalism once this semester is finished. It was a hard decision to make but one that needed to happen. As much as it pains me to say, it made me feel so much better when I came to terms with this change. Journalism has been my life for six years, I’m tired. I don’t have to put pressure on myself to do three times as much work as everyone else because I’m afraid of failure. I’m happy.

I’ve travelled so much already in the new year by going to the states and experiencing the magic of Disneyworld and multiple other Orlando based attractions. I’m feeling excited for the year to come and I look forward to the challenges that will come in my way, and I encourage you to do the same. Face your challenges and take a leap into the unknown every now and then you never know when an unexpected offer or decision will change your whole life.