Life in Limbo

Hello everyone, how are you keeping? Now that Spooky season is over the weather is getting colder and Christmas songs are getting louder. In my religion (which I don’t really practice) our Christmas is on the 7th of January and we mainly celebrate New Year so I guess I’m not as excited as most would be. I’m writing this on the morning of my return from Edinburgh, and I have to say I had a real blast. My partner and I went for a 24hr trip and decided to explore the city. We went to a fabulous cat cafe which I was so happy about as I really wanted to visit it ever since I had been in Edinburgh four years ago. The weather wasn’t the best but it was so nice to travel once again. My partner and I even came across a small hidden antique store where I got a marble design ring from the 1930s and my partner got a few coins dating 1778 and 1916, really crazy stuff! Now that we are back, I’m trying to motivate myself to prepare for work and for my two upcoming trips which I might mention in future issues.

To those wondering why I’m not writing about assignment stress and finals, it’s because I completed them all last year. Juggling my life in 2020 was crazy and here’s why. In November I received a job offer that required me to relocate to Dublin as soon as restrictions ease. Now at that stage things were quite uncertain and I was getting a little tired of Galway so we decided to move to Dublin in January leaving all our friends and our lives in general behind. Now during that time, I had my midterm finals which were stressing me out as I was also in the middle of work training and onboarding. I feel like maybe I haven’t been the most committed or serious student as I was always looking ahead trying to make money where I can and just work, work, work.

So, I’m basically a finished but not graduated student of my course. I even received my provisional results already which was a relief. So I am stuck in a limbo where I am still technically a student but I have worked hard to stabilise my degree and leave time for working and earning for my future. Because it’s true what they say, a degree does not promise employment, so do your best to do both.