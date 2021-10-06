Inside my makeup bag — September cruelty-free edition

More often than not I usually write these articles based on what is currently in my project pan and everyday make-up. However, today I am doing something a little different. I will be sharing with you some cruelty-free make-up brands and their products that I would recommend and have used. Cruelty-free products are very important to me as I am a huge animal lover and have a zero-tolerance for violence of any sort. If you’re looking for some cruelty-free goodies that are both accessible and affordable so look no further. I have also formatted these products based on their colour story and wearability during autumn to keep them on a theme.

Elf

Not only is this company cruelty-free and affordable but it is also 100% vegan. Most items from Elf don’t top 10 euros and are sold in pharmacies and Primarks throughout Ireland. I have used a few products from their new Mint collection. The Mint Plumping Gloss was fairly affordable with four different shades to choose from. The mini Mint Palette is also cheap and amazing for an everyday soft look to complement most eye shapes and eye colours. The pigment is surprising for an affordable palette and is very travel friendly!

NYX

Another great brand that is cruelty-free but is not 100% vegan so beware when buying your pieces and make sure they are vegan before testing or purchasing if you wish! This brand is a little less accessible than Elf and Essence but is still available in all SuperDrug stores and some Boots stores throughout Ireland.

Lip Lingerie XXL Matte liquid lipsticks

This range is for my vegan babies! The colours to choose from are stunning and in my view, unlike with the Kylie lip kits, you will not have your lips deprived of all moisture. They are about €9 each and very wearable. Did I mention they’re cruelty-free already?

The Marshmallow smoothing primer

This is a good dupe for the Urban Decay primers which can be seen as pretty pricey! This primer is about €17 which is a little more expensive than most other budget-friendly items mentioned in this article, but it is so worth your money!

Essence

One of my favourite budget-friendly beauties ever! This brand is everywhere and is often used by very high profile make-up artists worldwide. If you watch Youtube you would have seen some fan favourites in each video. This brand is cruelty-free and unfortunately, not all pieces are vegan but again just keep an eye out for the little vegan symbol.

Lash Princess mascaras

Pick your mascara from this range with ease as you can get all of them and you will still be saving money. These mascaras are ridiculously cheap when you see how well they perform. You do need to be careful when choosing a wand however as each mascara has a different purpose, so try a few out and find your princess!

Make me brow eyebrow gel mascara

I have to say I have been in love with this product since 2016. I’ve always had poor eyebrows ever since the overly plucked eyebrows thing was a trend, but I’m working on it! And I have to say… it is 100% vegan!

I hope you guys enjoyed my little list! Next issue I will write about high-end cruelty-free products that deserve a spot in your make-up bag!