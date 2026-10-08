“A tiptoe in the right direction”: UoG students react to Budget 2027

Credit: SIN

College students will see their fees cut by €150 following the implementation of Budget 2027, with the reduction bringing the student contribution charge down to a maximum of €2,350 for third-level students in Ireland.

Additional funding changes for third-levels introduced as part of the budget release on Tuesday 6 October include grant increases and lower student contribution fees for families with more than one student in college.

Students at the University of Galway expressed mixed reactions to the measures laid out in the budget, particularly the €150 student contribution reduction.

“That is not a lot,” said Aoife Geraghty, a first-year Professional Master of Education (PME) student. “I suppose it could make a difference to some people, if money’s tight, but I feel like there’s a lot to pay anyway, so €150, it’s not a huge difference to a lot of people.”

Sophie Zaletel, who is in her first year studying medicine, also said she was happy with the student contribution reduction because it would take a smaller piece of working students’ wages.

“I’m really happy with the student contribution going down… Especially for students who work over the summer, to not have to then give away a larger chunk of your summer earnings is a relief for a lot of people,” Zaletel said.

Two first-year students, Michael Claffey and Shay Rabbitt, also said that they thought the student contribution charge being lowered to €2,350 would be a big benefit to any students contributing to or paying their own fees.

Budget 2027 also lays out a 4.5 percent increase to all SUSI grants, which are available to certain students based largely on income eligibility.

Some students, such as first-year PME student Sarah Doherty, felt that the increase would not make a big enough difference to significantly help the students who benefit from the grants.

“They could have done so much more than that, to be honest,” Doherty said. “That’s why I was kind of annoyed with it.”

University of Galway Students’ Union President Seán de Búrca referred to these budget measures as “a tiptoe in the right direction.”

“€150 reduction in fees is nowhere near enough,” de Búrca said. “If you go down to the new accommodation on Queen Street, that’s not even half a week’s rent for most of those rooms.”

De Búrca also said that the SUSI grant scheme “has been lagging significantly behind the cost of living for students” for over a decade.

The Budget 2027 release came less than a week after a national student demonstration in Dublin, where more than a thousand students from across Ireland protested the rising cost of living for students and the student housing crisis.

The reduction to the student contribution charge will take effect immediately, and students who have already paid their fees for the year will be able to request a refund for the €150 in January, according to The Journal. The 4.5 percent increase to SUSI grants will kick in from January 2027.

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