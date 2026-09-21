HSE decision reversal on potentially life-preserving drug

The Health Service Executive approved the reimbursement of the drug, Skyclarys, on

Tuesday 26 August 2026. This represents a reversal of the HSE Drugs Group initial

recommendation on 14 August, against the drug’s reimbursement.

Skyclarys is the first drug available for the treatment of Friedreich’s Ataxia – a rare

genetic condition which causes progressive damage to the nervous system, affecting

mobility, balance and coordination. Reimbursement of Skyclarys for approximately 200

people living with FA in Ireland will now be publicly funded. The total annual cost has

not yet been disclosed.

Though Skyclarys is not a cure for Friedreich’s Ataxia, it has been shown to slow down

the progression of the disease and has been approved for use in the EU since 2024.

Initial talks between the HSE and Skyclarys producer Biogen failed, with the Drugs

Group referencing the high cost and limited efficacy of Skyclarys as its reasons for

recommending against reimbursement. This considered the assessment carried out by

the National Centre of Pharmacoeconomics in December which also recommended

against reimbursement, highlighting uncertainty regarding the clinical effectiveness of

Skyclarys in FA therapeutics.

Public outcry followed the recommendation, which culminated in the HSE Senior

Management Team (SMT) re-entering talks with Biogen, emerging with what they

described as “a very different commercial offering to that which the HSE Drugs Group

considered”. Based on this improved offer, the SMT decided to approve reimbursement

of Skyclarys.

While the reversal of the initial decision was welcomed by campaigners, the delayed

decision has raised many questions regarding the evaluation process of such

reimbursement applications. Many are now calling for a re-evaluation of this process.

Speaking to RTE News, chief clinical officer with the HSE Colm Henry said that without

the second round of negotiations, the HSE would have been “significantly

disadvantaged financially, with less money to spend throughout the rest of the service”.

Labour’s health spokesperson Marie Sherlock felt that this leads to “a bigger question

about how Ireland negotiates with pharmaceutical manufacturers on high-cost

medicines”. She called for greater cooperation at an EU level with regards to prices and

access, and hoped that August’s decision could be “a catalyst for a better approach”.

The HSE and the Irish government are now under scrutiny for the length of time it will

take to procure and provide the treatment. Irish patients and their families have been

waiting over two years for access to Skyclarys – time those living with Friedreich’s Ataxia

don’t have.

The HSE has said it is working to have reimbursement for Skyclarys rolled out by 1

October. It remains to be seen if this tight deadline will be met.

Sadhbh Breathnach Hi, I'm Sadhbh! I'm a second year student studying medicine. Born and raised in Galway, I'm passionate about current affairs, especially relating to health and government policy. Outside of university, I love traditional Irish music, travel and good cup of tea! This author does not have any more posts.