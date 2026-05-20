Galway West byelection candidates weigh in ahead of polling day

We invited every candidate, in the local byelection for Gaillimh Thiar/Galway West, to sit down and discuss some issues that are important to students. We asked each candidate the same questions and gave them the chance to share their views.

The questions we asked were;

Do they support a fully publicly funded free third level education?

What would they do to house students

What would they do to improve nightlife?

What would they do to improve public transport, especially for commuting students?

Would they support the Occupied Territories Bill, including goods and services?

What their views are on the contract with Technion were and what they think should happen?

What would they do for the LGBTQ community in Gaillimh/Galway?

What would they do for international students in Gaillimh/Galway?

What would they do for Gaeilge?

AJ Cahill (The Irish People)

He would support a fully publicly funded free third level education system.

In terms of housing students, he states it’s an offset of bigger issues. He went on to say that immigration is currently extreme. His thoughts regarding current works being built is that poor planning is to blame for many of the issues.

When asked what he would like to see done to improve nightlife in the city, he said he sympathises with students. He suggested that phones are worsening nightlife.

In respect to public transport and commuting students he wants to see free transport for all students.

He would support the Occupied Territories Bill, including goods and services.

Regarding Technion, he believes the University should not be involved with them at all.

When asked what he would do for the LGBTQ community, he said he wouldn’t do anything for the community. He stated that there was no issue when gay people were fighting for their rights but that it has now gone too far now, referencing preferred pronoun usage and ‘gender ideology’.

In respect of the issues international students face, he said that they shouldn’t be used as cash cows but that we shouldn’t have as many international students as we do now.

Regarding Gaeilge he would love to see a proper Gaeltacht on campus. He wants to see encouragement for the spoken word and for learners to be encouraged.

Mike Cubbard (Independent)

He would support a fully publicly funded free third level education system.

Regarding housing students, he said he would put pressure on the University to build on campus accommodation. He claimed that heavily relying on the private sector for housing is not a feasible long-term solution. He emphasised that proper planning must be undertaken when site locations are chosen.

In respect to Night life he suggested solutions such as designated zones during Raise and Give Week, ensuring safety is at the forefront. He wants to see more student-led initiatives supported by the council. He highlighted that students should feel a sense of belonging in the city.

When discussing public transport and commuting students he mentioned support of a GLUAS light rail system, that the NTA should have an office on this side of the country. He wants to promote more Active Travel and to ensure that people doing so feel safe whilst traveling.

Would support the Occupied Territories Bill, including goods and services.

He fully believes in the university exiting the contract with Technion.

Regarding the LGBTQ community he mentioned his own work on behalf of the community securing funds for initiatives. He said that the tribes of Galway should encompass all communities in the region.

For international students he wants to put an emphasis on welcoming them. He highlighted how important diversity is in Galway. He brought up how he would want our students to be treated whilst abroad and he wants that to be a model for incoming international students.

For Gaeilge he talked about his own journey with the language. He wants to see better promotion of the language here as well as abroad. He believes that civic leaders must set an example and be seen to use the language

Sheila Garrity (Independent)

Garrity supports a fully publicly funded, free third level education system. She sees education as an investment in the economy.

In terms of housing students, Garrity recognises it as an offshoot of the general housing crisis. She is in favour of state housing, providing affordable accommodation which will help private rental costs as well by reducing the market rental prices. One of her suggestions was allowing Students’ Unions to become approved housing bodies. She advocated for a community based approach to problems that may arise.

When asked what she would like to see done to improve nightlife in the city, late night public transport was highlighted as essential and she suggested a radical overhaul would be required. Speaking to the issue of public transport, she noted it would also help combat EU fines for carbon emissions. She said she would investigate options regarding licensing laws, to ease issues regarding people leaving pubs at the same time, which creates a sudden surge in demand for taxis all at once, instead of being staggered.

In respect to public transport and commuting students, she said she would like students to not have to commute in the first place. Sheila highlighted how important the years as a student are for personal development. She further highlighted the difficulties students face with working full-time jobs while they are studying full time.

She would support the Occupied Territories Bill, including goods and services.

Regarding the contract with Technion, she says the University is using the rationale of a business contract rather than ethical considerations and human rights. She wrote a letter to university management when she retired, expressing the shame she felt in having worked there and their lack of action regarding the contract with Technion.

Asked what she would do to support the LGBTQ community, she noted that she has sat on the board of AMACH!LGBT Galway. She also has coached the LGBTQ softball team. She highlighted that we have a better society when we are inclusive. Her diverse campaign team helps decisions and the varied views form broader thinking.

For international students, she said that is shameful that the University courts international students without housing them properly. That there is no sense of support for these students once they arrive. She believes the university must put proper measures in place to ensure the students are arriving here and feeling supported.

When discussing Gaeilge, she highlighted the lack of services in the language. She also mentioned fighting for a lecturing post as Gaeilge when she worked in the University. She also spoke to her belief in the right for students to education through Irish.

Mark Lohan (Sinn Féin)

Mark Lohan spoke at length in support of a fully publicly funded, free 3rd level education system.

For housing students, he said he wants to fund HEIs to build their own accommodations. He spoke about Universities abroad housing their students and said that the same should be the case here.

Regarding nightlife, he put safety as a top priority. He also wants to see a large music venue in Galway, a municipal arts centre and proper investment in public transport.

Further to this issue of public transport, he wants the bus connects to have 24-hour services and wants to prioritise a GLUAS, to be innovative with planning by planning for the next 50-100 years and not focusing on short-term solutions. Focusing on the railway he wants to improve lines between Athenry, Oranmore and Galway by making it double-tracked and having another stop near Renmore. He also wants to see better bus services for Connemara and an expansion of the bus fleet.

He would support the Occupied Territories Bill, including goods and services.

Discussing the contract with Technion he expressed his anger at the situation. He would be a huge supporter of the contract being broken and believes that an apartheid state, such as Israel, shouldn’t be supported in any way. He also spoke about his party’s long history of supporting Palestine.

In respect to the LGBTQ community, he stated his stance against discrimination of any kind and that no one should be treated as second class citizens. In this regard, he related the experiences of Catholic communities in the North to discrimination being levelled towards the LGBTQ+ community.

Regarding international students, his focus would be on ensuring accommodation is safe and available.

For Gaeilge, he emphasised the importance of immersion and housing rights. He went on to mention the grant schemes that used to be available to those raising their children as Gaeilge. He wants to see more initiatives regarding the ‘Urban Gaeltacht’ in the city.

Niall Murphy (Green Party)

Niall Murphy believes that third level education should be free subject to means testing.

In terms of housing students, he believes that the action needs to come from the Government, and that we ought to be prioritising students coming up through the Leaving Cert system.

When asked what he would like to see done to improve nightlife in the city, he put a particular emphasis on the development of late-night and 24-hour bus timetables. He also suggested that we need to put more emphasis on the night-time economy outside of alcohol-based activities.

In respect to public transport and commuting students, he noted that accommodation is heavily linked to this issue. Niall wants to see an increase in the frequency with the railway service, he would like to see earlier trains as well as later trains to accommodate students who are commuting. He believes the boundary for transport services should be pushed out past Barna and Moycullen. He believes the city, generally, needs less parking and more accommodation.

He would support the Occupied Territories Bill, including goods and services.

Regarding the Technion contract, he believes the University should cut ties and exit the contract. He believes the same should be done for contracts between Israeli institutions and Cisco (the company he works for and has shares in).

When asked what he would do for the LGBTQ+ community, he highlighted his work as city councillor in securing funding for moving to Teach Solais.

In respect to international students, he recognised the fact they are more vulnerable. He mentioned how he has heard less anti-immigrant rhetoric on doors and hopes that trend continues.

When asked what he would do for Gaeilge, he brought up his own Gaeilge as well as the encouragement at home to speak it. He said he would support Údarás na Gaeltachta to have more influence on housing in Gaeltacht areas.

Orla Nugent (Aontú)

She does not support a fully publicly funded free 3rd level education system but did suggest to halve the current amount students are paying. She claimed that if education was free, people may put less consideration into their choices for what to study.

Regarding student accommodation, she suggested building more complexes. She said that the student experience is important and reducing prices for rent would be a good measure to have.

Discussing nightlife, she mentioned tackling the prevalence of drugs.

She spoke in favour of increasing bus services and would be in favour of a GLUAS.

She would support the Occupied Territories Bill, including goods and services.

She does not support the involvement of Technion with the University.

In respect to the issues the LGBTQ community faces, she suggested better mental health supports due to the adversity the community faces.

She wants to see international students welcomed.

She wants to see Gaeilge promoted and encouraged more.

Míde Nic Fhionnlaioch (Social Democrats)

She would support a fully publicly funded free third level education system.

In terms of housing students, Míde has experience with these issues as she was the Welfare Officer in UCD Students’ Union. She would push for better tenancy laws. She would like to see a state-led approach but responsibility for housing should also be under the Universities. She went on to say that commuting students and international students should be a priority when it comes to the housing issue. She noted that there is a feeling of students being pitted against locals when it comes to accommodation which doesn’t suit anyone. That proper planning must be considered when sites are chosen for student accommodation.

When asked what she would like to see done to improve nightlife in the city, she said that licensing laws for late nights should be examined re-evaluated and the same for dance hall licence laws. She said she would prioritise safety when it comes to late night transport, and would be in favour of expanded hours for bus services.

In respect to public transport and commuting students, she would like to see more bus services, including cross-city bus lanes. Improving travel for all including those who must drive by reducing the amount of traffic.

She would support the Occupied Territories Bill, including goods and services.

Regarding the Technion contract, she said the University should cut ties and exit the contract.

For the LGBTQ community, she would like to see improved trans healthcare. She wants to actively push back against far-right anti-trans rhetoric and ensure that hate crimes are reported more accurately and recorded.

In respect to international students, she claimed that universities view them as a revenue stream for the most part. She wants to see proactive support when it comes to racism and having serious consequences when these instances occur.

For our question about Gaeilge, Míde answered the question in Irish. She said she would like to see proper policies regarding Gaeilge and the Gaeltacht region. She would like to see more pressure on the University regarding Gaeilge. She heavily supports more opportunities for Gaeilge in third level education.

Denman Rooke (People Before Profit)

Rooke would support a fully publicly funded free third level education system.

In terms of housing students, he emphasised the wider housing crisis, that students are adversely affected as most do not have time for a full time job on top of studying. He is a supporter of state-built housing for students and he said that HEIs should also be building more accommodation.

When asked what he would like to see done to improve nightlife in the city, he stated that over-privatisation is a problem. He added that transport is another issue for those working and socialising at night.

In respect to public transport and commuting students, he emphasised being in favour of a GLUAS, pedestrianisation, night busses, dedicated bus lanes, bike lanes. He supports encouraging people out of cars as much as possible.

He would support the Occupied Territories Bill, including goods and services. He also highlighted that PBP have brought a bill for full sanctions on Israel.

Regarding the contract with Technion, he highlighted his own participation in the protests. He supports the call to tear up the contract, adding that no monetary cost would be too high to stop a genocide.

For the LGBTQ community, he supports trans-healthcare options. He supports any marginalised genders or identities. That everyone deserves respect and bodily autonomy.

In respect to international students, he talked about their vulnerability as many international students lack a support network whilst studying. That exploitation regarding housing is a huge issue for international students.

For Gaeilge, he called for more funding and an emphasis on housing in the Gaeltacht. He is anti-short term lets, especially in the Gaeltacht areas.

Micheal Ryan (Independent)

He would support a fully publicly funded free third level education system.

In terms of housing students, he suggested creative approaches, such as barges along the Corrib and housing pods in Dangan.

When asked what she would like to see done to improve nightlife in the city, he promoted a better railway system out of Galway. He also suggested more happy hours during the week.

In respect to public transport and commuting students, he suggested a cap on public transport or no charges for students.

He would support the Occupied Territories Bill for services but not goods.

Regarding the Technion contract, he highlighted his stance against war.

In respect to the LGBTQ community, he mentioned that some of his friends are gay and that he would like to see a gay bar opened.

When asked about international students, he spoke to his belief that a tourist tax shouldn’t be brought in at this time.

When asked what he would like to see for Gaeilge, he stated the importance of the language in regard to cultural heritage. He also said that people from IPAS centres shouldn’t be brought into Gaeltacht areas to protect the language.

The Galway West byelection takes place on Friday 22 May.

The full list of candidates contesting the byelection are:

Néill Bairéad (Independent)

A.J. Cahill (The Irish People)

Mike Cubbard (Independent)

Patrick Feeney (Independent)

Sheila Garrity (Independent)

Cillian Keane (Fianna Fáil)

Seán Kyne (Fine Gael)

Mark Lohan (Sinn Féin)

Niall Murphy (Green Party)

Míde Nic Fhionnlaoich (Social Democrats)

Orla Nugent (Aontú)

Helen Ogbu (Labour)

John O’Leary (Independent)

Denman Rooke (People Before Profit)

Michael Ryan (Independent)

Noel Thomas (Independent Ireland)

Thomas Welby (Independent)