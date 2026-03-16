What’s on in Galway: Paddy’s Day edition 

It’s that time of year again when we remember the snakes were driven out of Ireland by good ole’ Saint Patrick and celebrations are in order to give thanks for such an accomplishment. Galway will be in full swing with festivities and events over the St Patrick’s Day bank holiday weekend that will take place from 14 March 17 March. The city centre will be alive with music and celebrations all over the pending weekend with various venues playing host to raves, live music and other performances. Salthill will also welcome back the LeisureLand funfair for the weekend of Paddy’s day to the Galway locals and visitors if they fancy some rides before a few pints in the pub.

Paddy’s Day Parade

The main festivity this time of year is none other than the parade that attracts thousands of locals and visitors from the surrounding areas as well as abroad who wish to get a nice ole’ taste of Irish culture; you could not name a better time of year to visit Ireland and dip your toes into Irish culture. The parade will be commencing at 11am on Tuesday 17 March and will last for an hour. The parade has mapped out their journey which will start on University Road to Salmon Weir Bridge, down Eglinton Street, through Eyre Square and then finally coming to an end on Prospect Hill. The parade will also have a theme this year, Legends & Rising Stars. Macnas will also have a hand in the parade with their professional drummers to kick things in to beat. Be sure to keep an eye out for them, you will hear them before you see them. Don’t forget to wear any green, white and orange clothes or accessories to the parade, it’s an Irish holiday after all.

Eyre Square Festival Village

The central point where all festivities are held, this area will be the hotspot during the weekend of Paddy’s Day. Galway can look forward to outdoor concerts and entertainment, traditional Irish music and live circus performances which commence on Saturday 14 March to Tuesday 17 March. There is something for everyone at this weekend event. Whether you’re drinking hot coffee in Cafe Nero or enjoying a cold beer

in The Skeff, the music and entertainment is on your lap to enjoy. There is also a greening of the city taking place too; the sails on the old Eyre Square fountain will be lit green for the duration of Paddy’s day weekend in honour of the holiday as well as the boats down the Claddagh.

Saint Patrick’s Rave

There’s always an excuse to have a rave, Saint Patrick’s Day is no exception, however the named saint will not be attending this shindig, but people will dance and rave in his honor. Electric is holding their St Patrick’s Day Rave at their venue on Upper Abbeygate Street on Monday 16 March at 11pm. Eventbrite is hosting a Paddy’s Bar Crawl on Friday 13 March, tickets are on sale from €10 before the price increases, details are to be decided in the coming days in regards to the meeting place and the list of pubs to be visited on the night, wristbands will be available for participants as well as a map of the route that will be taken on the night. The Loft at the Seven Bar will also be hosting a music night starting at 10pm on Monday 16 March and Tuesday 17 March. DJ John Murphy will be in the house with late night anthems and for the early arrivals there will be free drinks. For more details about the events, be sure to do your research online and be sure to report any snakes to the onsite bouncers.

Eddie Lenihan Story-telling

Famous poet and cultural preservationist, Eddie Lenihan is inviting you to an evening of story-telling of Irish folklore and mythology in Electric on Monday 16 March at 7pm. St Patrick’s Day does not have to be completely smothered in alcohol and loud music, perhaps there are some locals out there who would like a nice quiet evening listening to old Irish folklore. Eddie is well known for his stories on Irish folk heroes, fairies and fallen angels, he has the largest collection of folklore in Ireland, he loves for people to gather around and listen to these ancient tales.