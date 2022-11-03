Flirt FM Galway Events Guide

Courtesy of the team at Flirt FM

For inclusion, email info @flirtfm.ie, times correct at publishing, but do check before you head out.

Repeating Events

Silent Disco

Every Tuesday and Wednesday at 8PM @ Róisín Dubh

Silent Disco every Tuesday and Wednesday at the Róisín Dubh with Ted & gugai playing music you love, music you love to hate and all your guilty pleasures.

Tigh He-He : A pop-up comedy club

Every Thursday at 8pm @ Róisín Dubh

A pop-up comedy club, featuring the very best of Irish stand up comedy

John Conneely Inc.

Every Sunday at 11PM @ Róisín Dubh

Galway’s finest musicians the multi-cultural lineup includes Keyboards, Saxophone, Dobro, Flutes along with many guest musicians and the extraordinary vocal talents of Italian singer Barbara Vulso.

Open Mic Night

Every Sunday at 9PM @ Róisín Dubh

Open Mic Night at Róisín Dubh

Wednesday 2nd November

Heaven

8PM @ Town Hall Theatre

Heaven is set in County Offaly, during the weekend of a local wedding. Mairead and Mal are struggling to keep their marriage together. Perhaps attending a wedding will help, or it might raise questions that are difficult to answer.

Thursday 4th November

Hudson Taylor

7.30PM @ Monroe’s

Searching for the answers tour 2022

Saturday 5th November

D. Cullen

7.30PM @ Monroe’s Tavern

D. Cullen plays Galway’s Monroe’s Tavern to kick off an Ireland & UK tour. It will be his first gig back with his band post-Covid, and it will give him the chance to bring his new material to a live arena.

Gaby Moreno & Ultan Conlon

8PM @ An Taibhdearc

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and producer Gaby Moreno has released her seventh full-length studio album, Alegoría with songs in both English and Spanish exploring themes of hope, love, nostalgia and desolation, the album notably features, among others, her guitar heroes Marc Ribot and Davíd Garza.

Thursday November 10th

Selvage

8PM @ Mick Lally Theatre

Galway’s Brú Theatre present Selvage, an evocative, inventive theatre show merging puppetry and physical storytelling with a live music score by Anna Mullarkey.