Discovering the beauty of Dingle’s Slea Head Drive

I am going to take you to the southwest, where time stands still, and the scenic and lively landscapes entrap your mind. You truly feel like you have entered another world. Welcome to the western end of the Dingle Peninsula, Co. Kerry.

We began our travels in the charming town of Dingle. The sunshine highlighted the warm and welcoming colours of the buildings. You will find the harbour waiting patiently for its visitors, while the award-winning restaurants open their busy doors. My close friend and I stopped by An Cupán Tae. Our human senses excited us continuously, the smell of freshly brewed coffee cuddles your nose while your eyes plunge into the variety of delicious pastries and tarts. Two chai lattes and two rhubarb tarts please.

Being in the passenger seat while driving through the Slea Head Drive (Slí Cheann Sléibhe) is a true treat. My whole focus remained on the dynamic of the scenic, coastal route. The curvy and twisty drive makes you close your eyes at times. Of course, that does not last long, as the curious mind awaits to uncover the peculiar, narrow road ahead.

Making a few stops along the way allowed us to take it all in. The intensity of the views from the cliff top and the important heritage value of the area. The sense of something magical creeps in when you see the sleeping giant. The breathtaking rock formation of a human figure seems to hold many secrets of the north Atlantic Ocean.

I can’t forget to mention the joy behind a sudden stop on the way. A flock of friendly sheep appeared from the hills. The staring competition has begun. We are still quite unsure who the real winner was. We had to say our goodbyes as we headed towards the Coumeenoole Beach, in my opinion, one of the most endearing gems of Ireland.

Upon reaching the cliff of Slea Head, our eyes were drawn to the thrilling panorama view. Clear blue skies, verdant green spaces and the waves that crashed against the cliff face, overtime eroding the rock away. This unique environment called for the art that is photography.

Hidden below lies a secluded sandy beach. You look around and admire the nature you’re surrounded by. Suddenly, you’re calm. The soothing sounds of ocean opera flow into your ears, while the cold breeze causes your body hair to stand as it tries to keep the heat from leaving.

Before we went down to explore the enchanting treasures of the beach, we enjoyed some sandwiches and fruit with the company of heavy wind. (Believe every word, it can get extremely windy!) It will be difficult to forget the chase after the wind tried to steal our things away. It is safe to say we won the physical battle.

With a blanket in our hand, we approached the steep stone staircase that led to the golden sand. Our feet met with the tiny particles and soon the ice cold water rushed to join. Connecting with the beauty and nature that Ireland holds is a never ending experience. I invite you to unfold this wonder.