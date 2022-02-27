Everyday can be Valentine’s Day: Rachel’s Gift Guide

I’m lazing in bed right now as I write this SIN article, my partner Dylan is lazing beside me on his XBOX and I’m hoping his attention keeps veered towards his TV screen as opposed to my laptop screen because I don’t want any future surprises to be ruined.

Another year, another February, another visit from February 14th; the day of love and romance. Buying gifts for your other half or someone close to you in general can be rather infuriating, especially when they’re hard to please. However, this small gift guide is sure to turn any frown upside down and any hard to please person into a lover of everything. But, this gift guide isn’t for Valentine’s Day, its designed for year-round use, one that you can dip into anytime you want to treat that someone special to something special. Quite frankly, it shouldn’t be fair for people to “be hard to please,” everyone should be grateful for every little thing, such gestures need to be given more recognition and not taken for granted. Here is a gift guide that you can use at any stage of the year, and one that maybe you can save it for next year’s Valentine’s Day too.

‘Cause I’m making pancakes!

Breakfast in bed is sure to put a smile on anyone’s face especially with this year’s Valentine’s Day having landed on a Monday. The Monday blues will be sure to disappear after seeing your partner come in to the bedroom with a plate full of pancakes; don’t just stop there, go all out! This could be something that you do for your other half on any given day. Cut out the pancakes into hearts, sprinkle some heart-shaped edibles on top, place a tiny rose on top of the pancake stack.

The plate of pancakes is your oyster, and it doesn’t particularly need to be pancakes, it could be any of your partner’s favourite breakfast of your choosing.

“I love you” Bear!

No-one can resist a gorgeous furry teddy bear holding a heart that says “I love you”, no-one! Retail stores offer such a wide variety of cuddly teddy bears to choose from. I’ve been keeping a look out and Tesco, Dunnes and Eason have a lovely little selection. Trust me, if you do save this gift guide for next year’s Valentine’s Day, make sure to get the teddy bear in good time. I’ve seen the look of horror on a customer’s face when you tell them that Valentine’s Day presents are out of stock on Valentine’s Day at 9:40pm at night when your workplace closes in twenty minutes; don’t be that disorganised.

Three Bs (Big Beautiful Bouquets)

The tradition of red roses will never die. The red roses are not only tradition, but it’s the safest option too when deciding to buy flowers. Last year, I sent a huge bouquet of roses out to my parents in the countryside and they were more than overjoyed with the gesture. It’s nice to make people feel loved especially when you hold so much love and appreciation for them.

Let her sparkle!

Sometimes, us women like to have a bit of sparkle on us because of a new necklace or bracelet and I’m genuinely not telling you to go out and purchase the most expensive piece of jewellery, but find something that fits your budget and something she will treasure forever. Jewellery is a woman’s best friend, oh sorry, its actually diamonds are a woman’s best friend!

Brainstorm the little things!

It could be a card, a hug and a kiss, their favourite bar of chocolate, but find something that makes your partner smile. You don’t have to go completely mad like me who buys her partner everything on the list because she wants to make him feel appreciated and it feels good to spoil your other half.