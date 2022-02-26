Galway Events Guide



Courtesy of Flirt FM

Repeating Events

Silent Disco

Every Tuesday at 8PM @ Ròisìn Dubh

https://roisindubh.net/listings/silent-disco-on-tuesdays-2022-02-01-200000

Silent Disco every Tuesday at the Róisín Dubh with Ted & gugai playing music you love, music you love to hate and all your guilty pleasures.

Silent Disco

Every Wednesday at 8PM @ Ròisìn Dubh

https://roisindubh.net/listings/silent-disco-on-wednesdays-2022-02-02-200000

Silent Disco every Wednesday at the Róisín Dubh with Ted & gugai playing music you love, music you love to hate and all your guilty pleasures

John Conneely Inc.

Every Sunday at 11PM @ Ròisìn Dubh

https://roisindubh.net/listings/john-conneely-inc.-2022-02-06-230000

Galway’s finest musicians the multi-cultural line-up includes Keyboards, Saxophone, Dobro, Flutes along with many guest musicians and the extraordinary vocal talents of Italian singer Barbara Vulso.

Mountain Language // An Act of Listening

Friday 4th February – Saturday 16th April 2022

Galway Arts Centre is pleased to announce the launch of its 2022

Visual Art Programme Entangled Histories with the opening of a group exhibition Mountain Language..

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 17

LGBTQ Sex Ed

17.Feb at 3PM @ Zoom

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lgbtq-sex-ed-for-consent-week-tickets-261001912747

Hosted by Dean O’Reilly and Stephanie Fogarty.

Sex Toy Bingo

17.Feb at 7:30 PM @ Sult

NUI Galway Students’ Union Sex Toy Bingo is back for SHAG Week at NUI Galway.

Friday February 18

Soda Blonde

18.Feb at 8PM @ Ròisìn Dubh

https://roisindubh.net/listings/soda-blonde-2022-02-18-200000

The debut album from Soda Blonde may be called Small Talk, but if there’s one thing they do not do, it’s mince words.The entirely self-produced album sees the group reflecting on their twenty-something experiences with refreshingly honest transparency.

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 19

The Dirty Circus

19.Feb at 8PM @ Ròisìn Dubh

https://roisindubh.net/listings/the-dirty-circus-2022-02-19-200000

Join The Dirty Circus on Saturday 19th February at Róisín Dubh for an epic (and slightly belated) Valentine’s special. Expect burlesque, comedy, music, pole, drag and more than a few surprises.

Sky Atlas

19.Feb at 8 PM @ Seven

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/a-modern-movement-5-sky-atlas-harry-fennell-derek-ellard-ursidae-tickets-228843255337?keep_tld=1

A Modern Movement is bringing Dublin act Sky Atlas for a show in Galway, joining them on the night, Harry Fennell, Derek Ellard and Ursidae.

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 24

Take Me out

24.Feb at 7PM @ Sult

NUIG Take Me Out is happening Thursday 24th of February at Sult and audience tickets are now on sale

All proceeds go to the SU Charities: Galway Rape Crisis Centre and BeLonG To Youth Services.

Tommy Tiernan: Tomfoolery

24.Feb at 7PM @ Leisure Land

https://roisindubh.net/listings/tommy-tiernan-tomfoolery-2022-02-24-190000

Tommy Tiernan is back onstage with his brand new stand up show ‘tomfoolery’……..a high energy mix of outrageous idea’s and whimsical flights of fancy.

Enola Gay

24.Feb at 8PM @ Ròisìn Dubh

https://roisindubh.net/listings/enola-gay-2022-02-24-200000

Belfast’s Enola Gay releae their new track “Sofa Surfing”, a deeply personal insight into a turbulent chapter of their teens. It’s the first official release from the band.

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 25

Tommy Tiernan: Tomfoolery

25.Feb at 7PM @ Leisure Land

https://roisindubh.net/listings/tommy-tiernan-tomfoolery-2022-02-25-190000

Tommy Tiernan is back onstage with his brand new stand up show ‘tomfoolery’……..a high energy mix of outrageous idea’s and whimsical flights of fancy.

Mango X Mathman

25.Feb at 8PM @ Ròisìn Dubh

https://roisindubh.net/listings/mango-x-mathman-2022-02-25-200000

Steeped in Dublin’s rave culture, and at the vanguard of Ireland’s burgeoning hiphop scene, Mango X MathMan’s rise is a tale of resistance, resilience, and wrecking the gaff.

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 26

Tommy Tiernan: Tomfoolery

26.Feb at 7PM @ Leisure Land

https://roisindubh.net/listings/tommy-tiernan-tomfoolery-2022-02-26-190000

Tommy Tiernan is back onstage with his brand new stand up show ‘tomfoolery’……..a high energy mix of outrageous idea’s and whimsical flights of fancy.

Wild Youth

26.Feb at 8PM @ Ròisìn Dubh

https://roisindubh.net/listings/wild-youth-2022-02-26-200000

Rounding off the success of an impressive string of singles, Irish pop connoisseurs Wild Youth reveal their much-anticipated sophomore EP Forever Girl.

