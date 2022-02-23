An interview with crochet-clothes creator Sophie Ronan from ‘Things Sophie Makes’

1. When did you set up your business?

Things Sophie Makes was born in September of 2020. I learned to crochet about 10 years ago, but I got busy and hadn’t crocheted in years. Like many people, I found myself with a lot more time on my hands during the lockdowns, and one day I picked up my crochet hooks and started making. I had forgotten how much I loved crocheting and how relaxing it is. I find it so cathartic to sit down in the evenings and go into my own little crochet world. I am based just outside of Galway city where I have lived all my life.

2. What made you want to start up your business?

I am a very creative person and I love making things and being able to share them with the world. When I was 12 or 13 and had only been knitting and crocheting a year or two, I really wanted to start selling the things I made at local markets, but I never did. So setting up a business and selling my handmade bits has been a goal of mine for quite some time.



4. What type of products do you sell, and how do people order them?

I have an online shop, www.soph.ie, where I have a range of different products from bralettes to bandanas and tote bags. Ordering depends on what you want, for something like a bandana or a tote bag which are one size, customers just need to choose what colours they want. For something like a bralette which vary in size from person to person, the customer needs to provide me with some sizes and measurements, along with their chosen colours. This process can be daunting to some people, so I always make sure to tell people if they have any questions or are unsure about anything to pop me a DM on Instagram or send me an email.

5. How long does it take you to make each item?

It depends on the item, something like a bandana only takes about an hour and a half, whereas a tote bag takes me over 5 hours of continued work.

6. What challenges (if any) have you faced along the way?

To be completely honest, I don’t think I have faced many challenges! I absolutely love what I do and I’m so grateful to be able to have turned it into a business. Obviously there have been some new things I’ve had to get used to, such as photographing the products and running a website, but I wouldn’t change any of it for the world!

7. What is your favourite item?

Hmm, that depends. I absolutely love the bandanas, I wear mine all the time, they’re great for keeping my hair out of my eyes and they keep my head nice and warm. But I love making custom orders for people, especially bralettes, because it’s really fun to see the different colours people choose and making their desired bralette for them!

8. What has been your favourite part of the experience so far?

I think it would have to be the customers and the people who follow me on social media. I absolutely love when I receive messages from people who like my products or who tell me they’ve bought something in the past and they always get compliments when they wear it. It means so much to me to know people like the things that I make. I also love doing markets and pop up shops for the same reason, it’s so lovely to get out and meet people and see their reactions in person.