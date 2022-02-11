First year diary

Hello, I hope everyone is well. Thank you for joining me back here for another edition of the first-year diaries. I feel like this is such a weird time of year. January has passed us again and time is hard to keep a hold of. College is back in full swing, with exam dates released and semester 1 results brewing. With a mountain of lectures ready for me to watch I will be chained to this desk for the foreseeable. College is fun but I’m trying to find a balance in life of looking after my health, social life, work, and education. Unfortunately, I can’t find this balance so if anyone could enlighten me on the secret of giving everything equal attention that would be great!

I don’t know if it’s a personal issue, but I find myself running between the library to the gym back for lectures and then seeing my friends in between. Don’t get me wrong the buzz and constant work is important but sometimes I feel like I’m disregarding different parts of my life. The guilt starts to set in and then a part of my life gets left on the backburner. Last semester I found myself playing catchup all the time so my one goal for the second half of the year is to prioritise my work. It will be difficult, but isn’t this time of year for making new beneficial habits in life?

It is amazing how the ease of covid restrictions has changed the way college students now live their life. With no time curfews or restriction of movements in place it’s as if we are all finally living a life similar to the one pre-pandemic. Most lectures are finally in person for all to attend and experience. Our social lives don’t consist of leaving the pub at 8pm and being sober again at midnight. We now have the ability to live a life of ease that isn’t solely determined by the coronavirus. I have a fear inside me that I don’t have the capability to go out all night and attend my lectures early in the morning. My life for so long was structured around getting a solid eight-hour sleep, I question how can I function without it now. This new way of life without restrictions will take time to get used to but just like at the beginning of the pandemic I am sure I will adapt and change. I will just have to accept that I won’t be going to bed at 11pm everyday anymore!

I shouldn’t be complaining. The pandemic has done nothing but made me very good at reminiscing. After 20 months of social restrictions, we can finally live our lives. Now anytime I say I’m too tired to do or go anywhere I will think back to the depths of lockdown when we didn’t have the choice. I will forever be grateful for the little things, like sitting indoors at cafés, hugging a friend at ease, or even attending my lectures in person. It’s now important to live for today and make the most of the moment as even though restrictions have been lifted covid has not disappeared!

I’m sorry that this issue was very deep and revolved a lot around the subject of covid. I tried to steer away from the topic but eventually I knew I would write about it. Overall, the pandemic has affected everyone’s lives in some shape or form. Many people believed the end was never in sight but after nearly two years, a life of normality has been introduced. Students all across Ireland will finally be able to live the college life they were promised. I better go and dive into the mountain of lectures waiting for me. Thank you for taking the time to read my diary, I will hopefully be back soon with another edition.