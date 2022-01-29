Budgeting after Christmas and the new year

Shopping! It’s so many people’s favorite pastime and luckily enough, the sales happen after Christmas when many are rich in gift vouchers. I love shopping for shoes, clothes and makeup but how can you make your money go further?

It’s often a promising idea to wait a few days after the sales start as further reductions are often applied. If you are lucky enough to be either a size 3 or 8 in shoes according to sources that work in retail, those are the most difficult sizes to sell. You could bag a bargain in the sales. Similarly, if you are a size 6-8 in clothing.

Some people buy next year’s Christmas presents in the January sales and why not? The same with next year’s Christmas decorations! It is also a suitable time to stock up on stuff for your home. For example, buying duvet covers and adorable little trinkets you can catch for an affordable price.

The January sales are fun but can be quite stressful. Thus, take your time and ensure to stay within your budget. Have a list of things you need, but allowing yourself to be flexible with this might also help.

It is fun to shop with another person who can help carry the bags. Also, to get a second opinion. You can quickly prevent an impulse but this way. The person might double check with you and ask “do you really need that?”

Don’t forget to keep your receipts after shopping to be able to make a return if necessary. Be aware that some final sales can’t be returned. It’s a clever idea to ask a staff member in regards to this. Don’t cut tags or remove labels without trying stuff on at home. Above all else, have fun!!