Women with their children in Herat, Afghanistan. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

A new law by the Taliban has been passed in Balkh, the northern province of Afghanistan, to stop the usage of Afghan women’s names in official documents.

Instead, they are replaced with the word ‘Bibi’, which means ‘older woman/grandma’.

There have been many cases where women are called ‘goat’ or ‘cow’ instead of their legal names.

Lalah Osmany, an Afghan activist based in Germany, has spent years spreading the message of how Afghan women are being treated.

She warns that passing this law means that women are completely stripped of their identities.

She also warns that this could be damaging to female patients regarding medical records.

Before this law was passed, in 2017, a social media campaign called #Whereismyname was created by a group of Afghan women to spread awareness about how women in Afghanistan are often referred to as the property of their husband or a male relative.

Their aim was to shine a light onto the degradation women are facing in Afghanistan and show the importance for a right to an identity.

However, the campaign also received negative feedback.

Hassan Rizayee, an Afghan sociologist, says that calling women by their husband’s or male relatives’ names arises from tribal culture. “According to tribal logic, the important thing is the ownership of a woman’s body.”

Bahar Sohaili, an activist who supported the campaign, argued, “Are there any logical roots to this at all?”

Many argued that the campaign was trying to turn Afghan women into Westerners, and many of the activists had been called ‘prostitutes’.

“We are not doing anything wrong, so we’ll continue this struggle so that we can revive the identity of women,” said Osmany.