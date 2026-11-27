Businesses within the city will be impacted by these new rates. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Galway City’s commercial rates are set to increase by 15 per cent in 2027 as part of the €176 million budget approved by the City Council on Monday 23 November.

The rate hike will increase the amount of annual property tax paid by local businesses to the Galway City Council, raising the annual rate on valuation (ARV) to 0.2724.

Funds collected from commercial rates are one of the Council’s biggest sources of income, with the 15 per cent increase expected to bring in an estimated additional €7.5 million next year compared to 2026.

While the budget was approved by a near-unanimous vote, Councillor Eibhlín Seoighthe opposed the increase in commercial rates.

“I cannot support a budget that asks local businesses to share an even greater part of the burden,” Cllr Seoighthe said. “Promoting Galway must never come at the expense of the people and businesses who make Galway what it is.”

In the presentation of the draft budget at Monday’s annual meeting, Galway City Council Director of Finance Helen Kilroy said that the budget is about maintaining strong services and investing in Galway’s future.

The approximately €53.3 million that is anticipated to be brought in from the commercial rates in 2027 will help pay for the planned €176 million in expenditures laid out in the 2027 budget document. The budget provides for the delivery of services such as the maintenance of roads, footpaths and public parks, homeless services, fire service, tourism and economic development.

Councillor Peter Keane also commented on how local businesses may be impacted by the raising of commercial rates to increase Council income.

“This budget is adopted and founded on growth,” Keane said. “We have to recognize the hardship that we are placing on the entrepreneurs.”

While commercial rates will increase next year, the budget for 2027 also includes measures to help support local businesses.

In October of this year, Galway City Council approved a Vacant Property Rates Waiver Scheme, which will allow qualifying businesses to pay reduced commercial rates for the first few years of operation when they operate out of a property that has been empty for more than one year.

Additionally, the Retail, Tourism and Hospitality Incentive Scheme is designed to give eligible businesses in the sector that met qualifying criteria a 10 per cent rebate on their commercial rates, which would be applied in 2027.

Councillor Alan Curran said he welcomed the rates incentive schemes, the total cost of which would come to €2.1 million for Galway City Council as detailed in the budget.