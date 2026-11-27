Credit: SIN.

Two clothes bank events hosted by Comhaltas na Mac Léinn, Ollscoil na Gaillimhe (CMLOG) mark the first free clothing initiative at the university level in Ireland.

The first event was held on October 20th in the Space, and the second was held on November 25th in the Dunlin Village common area. Over 20 people availed of the clothes bank in October – totalling 25kg of clothes given away – and this rose to over 35 people in November.

CMLOG Environmental Awareness and Sustainability Officer Gergő Gyula Gyenes says that the events are a way of tackling clothes scarcity, a pervasive but sometimes unnoticed issue in university.

“The initiative was set up so that the Union can give back to its members other than events because – while they’re good – I feel like we can directly tackle issues such as clothing scarcity,” Mr Gyenes told SIN. “Obviously, we’re in a cost of living crisis right now, so I think it’s nice for us to give our members a chance to avail of clothing for free, and have them going to [members] instead of going into the dump.”

While other universities have held similar events, CMLOG’s clothes bank is the first to offer clothes entirely free of charge or exchange.

“This is the first of its kind in Ireland because of the way we’ve set it up; it’s a clothes bank. We take donations from the student body and the wider community in Galway, whereas other universities and students’ unions have run a charity shop-style system, where you pay a small sum; or a swap-shop-type system, where you bring in clothes and you can take as much as you give.

“Ours is a clothes bank. You simply come, browse, and pick out whatever you like without having to pay or without having to swap.”

Local community and charity groups have donated to CMLOG to help the clothes bank, including several bags of clothes from COPE Galway in Newtownsmith.

Personally and professionally, CMLOG takes tremendous pride in the initiative and its impact on students.

“For the Union, it’s good because we’re fulfilling our union mission: ‘to protect and vindicate the rights of all of our members at all levels of society.’ It’s great for myself because I get to do something that helps other people.”

Mr Gyenes plans to continue collaborating the the student villages for future events, so “we can go directly to where the students are concentrated instead of having them come to us.”