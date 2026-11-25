The mass grave at the Bon Secours Mother and Baby Home, Tuam, County Galway. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Earlier this year, Frank Berry’s highly anticipated ‘The Lost Children of Tuam’ was released in cinemas. Produced by Liam Neeson, the film recounts the relentless investigation conducted by Tuam’s amateur historian Catherine Corless, who uncovered the unmarked burial of 796 children at the Tuam mother and baby home between 1925-1961.

Following the foundation of the Free State in 1922, the Catholic Church was deeply entwined in Irish social policy. Early political leaders were deeply devout and believed an alliance with the church would provide the early state with a sense of stability and legitimacy that separated it from Britain. Additionally, the state lacked the funding to develop strong public services, so relied on the Church to provide education and healthcare for the people.

In exchange, the Churches doctrine strongly informed social policy, particularly policy relating to morality. Divorce was outlawed in 1925, contraception in 1935 and from 1924, women were banned from the public workforce after marriage. This ideology informed the establishment of Mother and Baby Homes. Operating in former workhouses, these institutions were funded by the state and ran by religious orders to accommodate unmarried, pregnant women or those who had just given birth. In return, the women were required to stay at the home for a duration of time after giving birth and carry out unpaid farm work, domestic duties or work in laundries.

These homes served as institutions to silence and punish the women and children that they housed. Women gave birth, often without adequate medical support or pain relief, returning to work soon after. Children experienced severe neglect. Many were prevented from bonding with their mothers, left malnourished and provided with poor medical care. Upon leaving the home, many of the mothers were not allowed to take their children with them, with some children being adopted later without their consent.

Mothers and children returning to the home years later seeking answers were often turned away.

The film explores Catherine Corless’s dogged campaign for justice for the survivors of the mother and baby home in Tuam, Co. Galway which was ran by the Bon Secours sisters from 1925-1961. While researching for an essay on local history, Corless was surprised by the lack of information available on the home. This provokes her to request the death certificates from the Galway County Council of all the children who died in the home throughout its duration.

The council return to her with 796 death certificates, documenting children who had died at ages ranging from one hour old to eight years.

Despite the Bon Secour Sisters being a nursing order, children were dying of malnutrition, measles and influenza. These deaths raised serious questions about the conditions within the home, including neglect, overcrowding and inadequate sanitation.

The film made a conscious effort to remember and commemorate the names of the children who had died. In one particularly heartbreaking scene, Catherine meets John, the local graveyard keeper. Sitting in the back of his van, she reads out names from the death records, only to discover that there is no record of their burial in the graveyard.

The scene deliberately lingers as she reads five names. It is a cold reminder of the scale of death that occurred in the home. If five names are enough to bring a scene to a standstill, it forces the viewer to consider how long it would take to read out all 796.

The film also explores the treatment of these children by wider society. One survivor described how the stigma and shame associated with his perceived ‘illegitimacy’ led local people to ostracise him, refusing to sit beside him on the bus or stand beside him in a queue. It is a reminder that the cruelty these children experienced was not confined to the walls of the homes. The wider public also played a role in perpetuating the shame and stigma that followed them throughout their lives.

However, the experiences of those who passed through the homes did not end when they left. For many, the stigma and separation followed them throughout their lives, shaping their relationships, their sense of identity and their search for answers. This lasting impact is explored further in Survivors’ Stories, an exhibition hosted by Galway City Museum in collaboration with the University of Galway between July and late September of this year.

The exhibition shared the stories of eighteen survivors of the homes, both mothers and children, through personal artefacts and first-hand accounts. Children described being separated from their classmates at school, arriving later than others and consequently becoming targets for bullying.

Others described being fostered into the local community. While some families treated them with kindness and affection, others regarded them as domestic servants, often taking them out of school to help care for animals and work on the farm. One survivor recalled that his infrequent attendance at school meant he never learned to read or write. For these children, leaving the home did not necessarily mean escaping the circumstances that had defined their childhood.

The importance of preserving these stories was highlighted by Dr Sarah Anne Buckley who led the project.

“Survivor testimonies are one of the most powerful records that you can have that tell us about the institution. They not only give us these snippets and memories of life there, they actually demonstrate the effect they had on individuals; on their search for identity, their search for their families.”

Her words highlight that the history of these institutions cannot be understood through death certificates and official records alone; it must also be understood through the lives of those who survived them.

While these testimonies offer an insight into the lasting impact of the homes on those who lived through them, they also raise wider questions about the responsibility of the institutions that operated them. For decades, the experiences of these women and children went largely unacknowledged. It was not until much later that the religious orders responsible began to publicly address their role in what had occurred.

In a statement issued by the Bon Secour order in January 2021, they apologised to the survivors of the home and vowed to take place in a redress scheme.

“We did not live up to our Christianity when running the Home”, said the statement, admitting that the children’s “inherent human dignity was disrespected, in life and in death”.

However, the brunt of this tragedy did not occur in a vacuum, and it would be a disservice to survivors to assign the blame directly to one institution. These children were failed by every pillar of society; by a church who spread mercy, by a state who enabled it, by a people who turned a blind eye.

As a young woman living in Ireland, it sometimes seems unimaginable the degree of social change and liberation that could occur in such a short period of time. That I can live in an Ireland where young women can attend university and pursue a career that I can continue after marriage. An Ireland where contraceptives aren’t just legal but free. An Ireland where abortion services are available and supported. An Ireland where divorce is permitted. An Ireland where women in need aren’t hidden away but met with support, kindness and encouragement.

However, today’s freedom doesn’t cloak yesterday’s submission.

The Ireland where women in need were dismissed, disowned and discredited.

The Ireland where children were hidden, shamed and othered simply for being born.

The Ireland where a public were so afraid of following God’s teachings that they lost sight of their humanity.

Towards the end of the film, Catherine Corless shares to her husband that she has been waiting for years for someone; the council, the governments or the guards to take the reins of the investigation and allow her to finally take a step back. However, that responsibility should never have rested on the shoulders of one woman alone.

The film ends with the public standing in a circle commemorating the lost children, and maybe that is where the reins should be taken. If the film could achieve anything it might just be that; to remind the public of the tragedies that have occurred, educate them on the way in which it was able to happen and inspire them to never let it happen again