Phoebe Bridgers at Shaky Knees Music Festival in 2021. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

To be frank, Phoebe Bridgers’ concert in the 3Arena in Dublin, night one, was one of the best concerts I’ve ever attended. There was a lot of media speculation in the weeks leading up to it about the no-phone policy. But, in my opinion, it really wasn’t that big of a deal.

When we arrived at the arena, there were the usual ticket checks. But then, it all became a bit more human. An attendant wrote down our row and seat number and handed us a piece of paper. Then we went up and inserted our phones into the Yondr pouches. I believe these are used in schools in the country as well, but I had never come across one before.

It really wasn’t a big obstacle. Everyone put their AirPods, phones and any other devices they had into the pouches, which were then sealed with a magnetic clip. Something to keep in mind is to bring a physical watch and card, to still be able to make some purchases, and know what time it is – a bigger deal that it may seem!

From the minute our phones were put away, we all felt a shift. It was definitely weird not having your phone, even just in the minutes in between and while waiting, when you would usually check it out of habit. But, in reality, I think this pointed something out to us all, it’s not meant to be like that.

It made the concert experience feel that bit more special. The build-up and the wait for her to come out just felt that bit more magical.

We had the opportunity to listen to two great openers who I’d never come across before, but who were truly great. The venue itself really had the capacity to bring the tour’s vision to life. Even though there were no photographs, I think the scene itself will stay in everyone’s memory because it was just so spectacular and eye-catching.

Phoebe came on stage to an eerie opening soundtrack of hers, and the room was screaming. We saw this igloo-dome-like installation on the main stage slowly rise up to reveal her and her band playing their instruments and singing their hearts out.

Phoebe’s setlist was kept under wraps, with her surprise song being an exciting part of the experience for all concertgoers. In previous legs of the tour in North America, there had been a vote between her famous songs, Georgia or Waiting Room.

In Dublin, night one, some fans had a sign asking for Halloween. As Phoebe got to the segment where she normally plays her surprise song, she told the arena, “We don’t usually do this. We don’t usually subscribe to peer pressure. But tonight, because you want it, we’re going to be playing Halloween.”

The room erupted.

What happened next was just so magical. We had lighters, we had everyone’s attention. No person in the room was looking down or anywhere else, the spotlight was truly on her. Halloween was one of my favourite tracks, and getting to hear it live was amazing.

Phoebe also utilised the space in the 3Arena. She used a smaller stage, which felt more intimate. It also meant that fans who were in the standing area got double the chance to be close to their favourite singer.

She played on a revolving circular stage, sitting cross-legged and playing the piano and keyboard. It was truly magical. Her songs are so intimate, and having this experience really felt like we were just watching her play in her bedroom.

Her lighting was some of the best I’ve ever seen. A disco ball featured on the ceiling, emitting orange, TV-static-style disco-ball lighting throughout the arena. When she was on the revolving stage, there was one spotlight, with smoke creating an eerie, foggy effect around her.

When her return to the main stage happened, we got to see her move through the crowd and interact with more fans. It really felt like a more close-knit concert than it actually was. The arena holds a huge capacity, but it felt like everyone in that room was able to be with her and be mentally present.

There was glitter falling when she was on the intimate stage. It was just truly theatre.

I think the only thing I could point out as an irritant was that I was seated in Row C in an area that was directly overlooking her intimate Stage B. This meant we actually had to stand up for the performance on that part of the stage. This was not an issue for me, but it was something I thought about in terms of people who might have been seated due to accessibility reasons.

I think her performance was so different from what I saw in Fairview a few years prior. She seems like a more mature but also happier version of herself, which is funny to say considering all her songs are extremely sad. I felt that the way she was able to open up so candidly and speak about US politics, her relationship with her dad and just the emotional side of her songwriting was something I hadn’t seen her do at her previous performance.

In my memory, Fairview was an amazing concert, but she didn’t have half as much interaction with the audience.

She also made a point, while speaking at the intimate Stage B, to thank people. She said she didn’t feel as if she was owed the opportunity for a phone-free concert, but she was grateful to us all for choosing to do so.

She expressed gratitude to the fans but also her love of Ireland, saying everyone around here is really cool. She made some points about how most Irish people, in her eyes, are on the right side of politics. She also said that she would love to go and see a ball game, aka GAA, when she was here.

She made some comments about past relationships, alluding to some unhealthy age-gap relationships she’d been in previously. She was really and truly opening up to concertgoers in a way that most artists are afraid to do nowadays because everything is copied and pasted online. It really opened up a new sort of freedom and rawness to the concert.

Overall, attending Phoebe Bridgers at the 3Arena was a dream come true. Seeing her develop, seeing her song style evolve, but also getting to hear a good few of her older songs from the album Punisher was so amazing.

It felt like a real pinch-me moment for me, thinking back on the girl I was when I first started liking her music, compared with who I am now, and seeing her grow from Fairview to the 3Arena was truly amazing.

If anyone has the chance to see Phoebe at any of her further European dates, I would highly recommend the experience.

And yes, you will manage without your phone for a few hours.