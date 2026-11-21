Participants jumping off Blackrock Diving Tower during Coldvember 2026. Credit: @coldvember [Instagram]

It’s barely 7:30am in Salthill. On a cold November morning, students gather at Blackrock Diving Tower. Most people are still tucked up in bed, but these students are preparing to plunge into the Atlantic Ocean.

For David Wright, one of the Coldvember organisers, these early mornings have become much more than a cold-water swim. What began as an opportunity to support a friend has grown into something close to his heart, bringing friendships and a passion for fundraising.

David Wright at Coldvember 2026. Credit: @coldvember [Instagram]

“Coldvember is very dear to my heart even prior to this year. I got the Coldvember bug last year when I was mainly going as my friend Roseanne was one of the crew members, so I wanted to support her.”

David first took the plunge on 5 November 2024, having previously experienced occasional winter swimming.

“I didn’t know what to expect, I would’ve swum in the winter occasionally at this point but not consistently enough to not let out a scream or two while getting into the water.”

His friends had encouraged him into the freezing Atlantic.

“I had come down with my friends; it was funny us all together,” he recalls.

As the mornings continued, what started as supporting a friend developed into meaningful connections with other regular participants.

“I grew close to many others who were there consistently. Some of these people I’d now consider some of my nearest and dearest.”

“Coldvember to me means a lot more than just a dip in the cold sea. It’s everyone being down in the morning together, the sense of community is incomparable and one I don’t think I’ve quite experienced before,” he says.

For David, Coldvember offers a sense of belonging during a time of year that can be particularly challenging.

“November is such a busy and quite a difficult month mentally with the changing weather and dark days. It does take a toll on the head.”

“Having this outlet in the morning to be social and set your day up on a positive really does benefit you in so many forms,” he says.

He describes participants arriving half-asleep, wrapped in layers of clothing, encouraging one another into the water, dancing, singing and catching up on each other’s lives.

“Coldvember has changed my perspective on many things, coming down every morning and seeing strangers become friends and be open to new conversations.”

“I’ve seen people get changed for the dip beside each other and then head for coffee afterwards together,” he says.

Among this year’s regular participants are Trish and Bernie, whose determination has particularly inspired him.

“Bernie set herself a challenge to do 60 things before she turns 60. One of these things was to jump off the top of Blackrock. She done this on the first day.”

One particularly memorable morning came during College Christmas celebrations on 12 November, when David says more than 1,000 people gathered at Blackrock.

“There’s actually no better feeling seeing all these people come down and having a visibly good time.”

Organisers of Coldvember on College Christmas 2026. Credit: @coldvember [Instagram]

This year’s Coldvember is raising funds for the Oranmore Maree Coastal Search Unit (OMCSU), with members of the organisation joining participants at Blackrock during College Christmas.

The OMCSU was established in 2016 and assists in searches for missing people around Galway’s coastal waters.

“Coldvember doesn’t only gather money for such deserving organisations but also puts a bit more eyes on them and gets people hearing about the amazing work people are doing that sometimes may go unnoticed.”

Aerial view of Coldvember participants on College Christmas 2026, with members of the Oranmore Maree Coastal Search Unit in attendance. Credit: @coldvember [Instagram]

Beyond the morning swims, David helped organise Coldchella, a fundraising gig at the Róisín Dubh on 4 November.

Initially expecting around 70 attendees, he was surprised when more than 300 turned up, raising over €3,200 for the charity.

“I think one of my proudest moments was our gig night, Coldchella. This was my main bit of organising.”

With support from his friend Oisín, David helped organise an evening of live bands, DJs and fundraising.

“There was a lot of work that went into this, but my friend Oisín works at the Róisín and helped me organise the whole thing for an event I was expecting to be very small. We filled the venue and it was such a successful night.”

Despite the challenges of organising a month-long initiative, the support from participants continues to motivate him.

“I’m still riding a high from these days; they really motivate you to keep working.”

David hopes participants leave Coldvember with new friendships, greater awareness of the OMCSU and the motivation to become involved in charitable causes themselves.

“I know from last year it was Coldvember that really sparked my interest in getting involved with raising for charity.”

“There may be a lot of work with events like this but when you’re working with an amazing team which I’m fortunate to experience, it makes for an enjoyable and rewarding experience,” he says.

For someone who initially came along simply to support a friend, Coldvember has now become an opportunity to give that same sense of community and belonging to others.