Classics are fantastically written books that continue to have relevance for future generations. The following five books were written this century that I feel will endure on for many more. To preface, I have not read every book ever written nor could I include every book I have read, so not everyone’s favourites could make it. This list is comprised of the books I have read and believe should be classics.

Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi

Two half-sisters in Ghana during the 18th century never meet and end up in extremely different circumstances. One is married off to a white English governor and the other is captured from her village and forced to enter the slave trade. The book follows the two sisters and the seven generations that follow. Each chapter is devoted to one person, generation by generation. It is a masterclass in how to create fully-fledged characters in one chapter. The book exposes the horror and impact of imperialism and colonialism in both Ghana and the United States. In addition, it gracefully exposes the influences of generational trauma as you get the point of view of the parent and the child’s perspective of their parent. Homegoing is a necessary history lesson for future generations.

Babel by R.F Kuang

In reality, there are many R.F Kuang’s novels you could argue will be future classics, however I feel this one resonated with the most people. Babel follows Robin, a Cantonese boy brought to England by an English professor who is a completely unknown to Robin. The professor enrols Robin in Oxford’s Royal Institute of Translation. We follow Robin’s academic journey while he navigates an unknown culture. Kuang’s novel takes a deep look at the importance of keeping native languages alive and how translation is ‘an act of betrayal’. Further, it questions how far we should take rebellion and if there is such a thing as going too far. Kuang’s extremely academic commentary on language is rare to find in a historical fantasy book and along with its stark look at resisting colonialism this book will be a standout even in 100 years.

Normal People by Sally Rooney

It can be debated whether this will end up being a classic worldwide (especially in the UK where they won’t even print the book) but I can guarantee every Irish reader in the future will know the novel. Normal People features the relationship of Marianne and Connell from their 6th year in secondary school all the way to their final year of university. Rooney perfectly captures what life is like in Ireland in the 2010s, from the differences between living in the countryside versus Dublin, the class differences experienced by Connell, and the forever issue of trying not to burden another person by saying everything is grand. Their love story is raw and honest, and even though their constant miscommunication is frustrating, it is realistic of their personalities and environment. The novel will forever live on whether it is people in it for the romance, the excellent mental health representation, or even just wanting a glimpse into what Ireland was like at the time.

The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini

This one may be considered cheating slightly as many already consider it a contemporary classic, however it is still a book I feel will be talked about far into the future. Starting in the early 1970s Kabul, Afghanistan, this heart-wrenching novel follows Samir from his wealthy childhood in Kabul all the way to the United States where he and his father are forced to flee after the Russians invade. The Kite Runner questions how far sons will go to earn their father’s favour and what happens when you go too far. The themes of guilt and wanting atonement, even decades later is something that resonates with readers. The latter half of the book will have any reader, no matter what era, riddled with anxiety and furiously turning page after page.

Small Boat by Vincent Delecroix (translated by Helen Stevenson)

To note, I would like to say that I did read the translated English version and that it may have taken away from some aspects of the story, so I will be looking at it more as a whole book. Small Boat is based on a true story that occurred in November 2021 when a boat sunk in the Channel between France and England killing 27 out of the 29 migrants on board. The novel takes place in the mind of a French authority who took the calls of the migrants on the boat pleading for help. She wrongly told the migrants that they were in British waters and they were Britain’s problem. By the time help did arrive 27 migrants had already died. As our narrator gets questioned by the authorities about the tragedy, we have a running stream of consciousness of her denial, her justification and her frustration with getting all the blame. Delecroix excellently inserts you into the mind of a prejudiced person, shifting all of the blame onto the migrants for attempting the cross in the first place. It is a timeless novel of what bigotry looks like and the horrific consequences from someone who claims ‘they were just doing their job’.