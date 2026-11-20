Between Fashion Week and riots, what can France’s political situation tell us about privilege gaps?

A close-up on a dystopian contrast in social inequality.

Statue of Marianne in Paris. Credit: ancremagazine [Instagram] // Chanel October 2026 Credit: Fédération de la haute couture et de la mode.

While the beginning of October usually comes with leaves turning orange, in France this year it also meant citizens seeing red.

After years of built-up anger at a government refusing to listen to its people, high-schoolers, college students, and French citizens from various backgrounds took the streets to make their voices heard and protest against the cost of living. But some people out there did not seem affected at all.

Welcome to Paris, the city of love, where we all share the same rusty green benches, witness the same pigeons and rats eating leftovers in trash cans, or complain about subway delays, and yet, we are manifestly not all in the same boat.

There are two steps between cat-walking and marching

On one side of the city, you can see people waving flags and signs, wearing hoods and face masks while getting tear-gassed by policemen. At the same time, a few streets away, a fancier picture awaits. People wearing accessories worth someone’s entire life savings, or influencers posing for cameras whilst some flames are flickering in the background.

Because somewhere not so far away, people are fighting for their rights, while models are showing off new collections that almost no one here can afford.

Clara Bery, a French model and influencer, gave the perfect example of social disconnection when she accidentally ended up in the middle of a protest after a fashion show, and started posing between flames with the General Confederation of Labor’s megaphone in her hands. She was accused of instrumentalizing citizens’ anger, and deleted the pictures from her Instagram quite shortly after.

Credit: @clara.berry [Instagram] from ©Le Parisien.

In a video posted on TikTok, the online media outlet Guilty News, shared what people on the streets thought on the subject by asking, “Between fashion and politics, what topic really matters?”.

Most said fashion without even explaining why, or simply by stating it’s “funnier”, and someone even said, “Fashion because politics is for losers”.

If those were the only answers, it would be easy to believe that ‘fashion people’ are deeply disconnected from reality, but one said “both”, another said “politics because it matters more these days”, and one of them, who also happens to be Mathieu Bobard Deliere, a fashion journalist for ELLE magazine, said after laughing at the question that “fashion is political. Everything is political anyway, and fashion too obviously, because what we wear holds messages.”

In her video “Fashion’s getting political again” – but it is really?”, freelance journalist Katie Robinson said that “the one thing we can guarantee without a doubt about fashion is that it’s going to reflect the culture. And the big part of that culture is the political climate and the shifts of power currently going on there.”

So, if even people from an industry as widely known to be elitist as fashion are aware of the world’s political state, gaps in privilege might run deeper than fancy coats.

Bins or kids?

Channel bags and Miu Miu dresses aside, no need to be fashionable to be desensitised. Because while protesters, including minors, get attacked by policemen to the point of losing a hand or an eye, some conservatives on social media, the streets, or through TV sets owned by billionaires, are more scandalised by burnt trash cans and vandalised bus stops than human damage.

In the French media landscape, “currently, about a dozen billionaires own or co-own most private media organisations”, as explained by journalist Florence Villeminot for France 24, which ultimately impacts the plurality of the content offered to the public, alongside editorial independence and media credibility.

With the digital revolution, younger audiences learnt to get informed differently. Thanks to a broader panel of options and voices, opinion-making for youth-induced generations like Gen Z is not necessarily based on one specific communication tool.

But as reported by a survey from TV.fr, people from Generation X, boomers and seniors spend between 3 and 5 hours a day watching TV, a format mostly owned by rich conservatives with low neutrality, and right-wing-oriented content, nurturing certain non-factual reactionary ideas in viewers’ brains.

While asked about those current movements and their violence, Clement Desbos, a lecturer at the Shannon College of Hotel Management with a special interest in politics and social movements, said that protesters “can also use very symbolic violence.” For him, “burning certain things but also protesting, writing slogans, painting on walls to make themselves heard, is a form of symbolic violence.”

“They are not here to destroy Paris; they are here to protest, and they have every right to do so”.

Yet, no matter how symbolic the violence used in revolutions might be, with a little convincing, rich people might persuade you that staying calm and docile should be the better option.

Are revolutions only ‘cool’ in fiction then?

Now if all this was not dystopian enough, the Rodin Museum also hosted a Hunger Games event, and a temporary exhibit in honour of the upcoming movie release of Suzanne Collins’s last book, Sunrise on the Reaping; a book on propaganda and what rich, powerful people and media outlets are capable of making citizens believe.

The timing’s irony seemed quite insensitive, while very telling. By nurturing the parallels between said franchise and real-life issues, this situation served as a crystal-clear reminder that dystopian stories are shared to mirror our own lives. Suzanne Collins herself confessed she wrote those books because of the news, after all.

With millions of viewers and fans worldwide, always standing with the oppressors in those types of fictional universes and the striking contrast with what is currently happening in real life, people all over the internet started discussing whether those revolutionary movements can only be appreciated in fiction.

In a video using clips from Hunger Games movies and real images, someone on social media commented on the actors and “the irony of them playing the common oppressed citizens in the movies whilst simultaneously being the Capitol citizens in real life; attending fashion week in Paris, doing press, and promoting the movie whilst the French teenagers are protesting for their future in the same place”.

They added it was “sickening to watch”.

Someone else said that this whole picture could be used as “proof that only fictional revolutions are celebrated, implying a commentary on societal or historical perspectives.”

If anything, while some citizens are actively fighting for their rights, when others are going to luxurious events two streets away; the real issue is not whether there is a gap in privilege but how aware of it people are, and how they act around it.

(L-R) Dara Allen, Joseph Zada and Mckenna Grace, Hunger Games actors in Paris. Credit: Getty Images for Lionsgate