Credit: SIN/Jake Galvin.

On 17 November 2026, a statement was released by the University of Galway President Professor David Burn, announcing the University of Galway’s withdrawal from the European Commission-funded Asterisk research project, condemned for its association with Technion, the Israeli Institute of Technology.

This statement was released following a year and a half of ongoing protests, tracing back to February 2025; this was led by the Campus Anti-Genocide (CAG) Coalition, with support from members of SIPTU, the Palestine Solidarity Society, the Students’ Union and Staff for Palestine.

In his statement, President Burn asserts that ‘’This outcome is in line with our values as an institution which are firmly grounded in respect for international human rights and humanitarian law.’’

‘’This announcement should also be seen in the context of there being no legal mechanism to unilaterally terminate a lead role in a Horizon Europe research project, and the continued involvement of Israeli institutions in Horizon Europe through the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

‘’As we have done in all our communications on issues related to Israel-Palestine, we reiterate our condemnation of the genocide in Gaza; our values as an institution; and our recognition of the strength of conviction and depth of feeling across our community.’’

Burn also declares that the University commits to the refusal of any further research projects involving Israeli partners, asserting that refusals have already taken place in line with policy.

CMLOnG has addressed this statement, welcoming the act to withdraw from the partnership.

‘’Comhaltas na Mac Leinn, Ollscoil na Gaillimhe welcome this morning’s announcement that the University of Galway will be withdrawing from the Asterisk Horizon Project, and thusly ending its partnership with Technion – the Israeli Institute of Technology.

‘’This is a partnership that should never have existed and it is unconscionable that it took this long to be ended. Palestinians continue to face a genocide but yet Israeli institutions remain a part of European funding networks.

‘’Today’s news is a positive step forward but we must remind ourselves that there is still more work to do. There must be a total boycott of Israel, culturally, economically, and otherwise.’’