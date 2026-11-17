David McGreevy, former London GAA player and founder of East Belfast GAC, will contest the Northern Ireland Assembly elections next May for the SDLP. Credit: Belfastmedia.com

David McGreevy (no relation) has lived a thousand lives, even at just 41.

Emigrating to London to study and work, returning home to furrow unchartered territory, and now standing on the cusp of his greatest project to date, it is fair to say that David has been no stranger to change. And it may be just this experience, and this desire for change, that plays into his greatest strength.

Born in Teconnaught, County Down, David’s love for the GAA was paramount in his early years. A child of the Troubles and teenager of the Good Friday Agreement, his home village was fostering of the sense of community he has come to instil in so many others. But it was upon moving to London in the late 2000s where David found his niche.

“I went over to study, I had a brother and sister over there already and it wasn’t too far away.” David told me. “I just stayed on, loved London and worked in recruitment. I met loads of different people from multiple different backgrounds and became a big QPR fan!

“You do have anonymity in a big city, but I really enjoyed chatting away to different people from multiple different backgrounds. It’s a brilliant place to be in your twenties.”

David’s Gaelic football prowess led to him joining up Tír Chonaill Gaels in Ealing, west London, where he lived. It wasn’t long before he was called up to join the London GAA setup. Known as ‘the Exiles’ the London senior football team competes every year in the Connacht Championship, against the likes of Mayo, Galway and Roscommon.

“I played six seasons for London, and captained one of them,” he said. “I still keep in contact with Paul Coggins, a Roscommon man, legend of a manager!

“At that time we got through to the Connacht final as well. And for myself growing up in County Down… I never imagined that I’d be playing in a Connacht final, but there you go!”

David is booked by referee Maurice Deegan while representing London in the Connacht SFC in 2015. Credit: Piaras Ó Mídheach, Sportsfile (via David McGreevy)

David told me about the tribulations of playing for London, representing Tír Chonaill Gaels in Ealing, and later Kingdom Kerry Gaels upon his relocation to north London. His career included this yellow card – wrongly remembered by me as being a red – against Roscommon, in 2015. This was before David decided to return to Northern Ireland in 2018. Just to give it a go, he quotes. Upon his return, David met his partner, now wife, Nadia, and the pair settled in east Belfast. A “Sunday morning notion,” led him to the biggest move of his career.

“I was really enjoying being home and playing for Teconnaught, while living up in Belfast at the time with Nadia. That was 2020 – I suppose Nadia had told me that a few times when she was over in Australia she felt lonely, and asked me did I ever feel that. And I said not once; I always had a network of friends through the GAA. I was living in east Belfast and raising kids here, and I thought I’d prefer if there was a GAA club here. So if my kids ever went anywhere in the world they would have that instant network, and might get a chance to play in a Connacht final!”

A GAA club in east Belfast was something that, given the precarious nature of Northern Ireland’s politics and the traditional community of the area, hadn’t existed since the early Troubles. It was written off as out of the question. So in 2020, when David McGreevy and Richard Maguire came together to set up East Belfast GAA Club, it caused a barrage of interest.

“My emails didn’t stop for about two years,” David told me. “There were constantly people looking to join us, in the first season we had over 400 adult playing members. We have the largest adult playing membership of any club in the whole of Ulster!

“The previous largest adult playing membership was 170, and we always sit comfortably around the 300 mark.”

It wasn’t all plain sailing for East Belfast GAA. David told me about the problems the club faced with finding a pitch to train on, including the council bringing them to view soccer pitches on which they could simply change the goals (“you do realise a GAA pitch is twice the size of a soccer pitch, that wouldn’t be appropriate at all!” he laughed). And the problems were more serious on occasion, as the club faced multiple security alerts – incendiary devices placed around the club grounds.

“The big thing that came off the back of the security alerts was that we always put our statement out afterwards saying ‘this is no reflection of any community, this is an individual,’” David remembers. “Any time we said it was nothing to do with any community we were getting dozens of emails, people saying ‘never played Gaelic Games, always wanted to play, can I play?’

“There was a perception in the north that people from certain communities weren’t allowed to play Gaelic Games, but that isn’t the case. With our club now, some of our squads would be almost 100 percent unionist background, so it’s cut through now and people feel they are welcomed.

“Whether a barrier is real or perceived, it’s still a barrier, so it’s great to see people coming in and enjoying not just the sport, but the community ethos of the GAA.”

David and his club colleague at a recent GAA training event. Photo: @eastbelfastgaa on Instagram

East Belfast GAA Club is now long since a fully established club. While still competing in the junior division (for now) their camogie team won the junior championship in their third season. Myself and David had a long discussion about the seismic nature of the club transcending the old political rivalry, and how co-operation such as this can help to bring the two formerly polarised communities together.

“Older generations look at society as two very different entrenched communities. My generation doesn’t do that, everyone just gets on! My wife and I come from two different traditions, but there’s things that we 100 percent agree on. There’s multiple people right across our club that come from different backgrounds.

“We’re being authentic, we’re not all from the same tradition but we’re all very respectful of everyone’s identity, so if you’re not just saying that but putting it into practice – people see that and it’s really worked for us.”

Of course, I mentioned how the politics of the north continues to change, from the highs of cross-community celebration in the August Fleadh in Béal Feirste, to the comparative low of September/October’s Drumcree standoff in Portadown. Both mine and David’s minds are open to sports being a major vessel in bringing people together.

“It was the first time in my life I ever went down to the Fleadh!” David laughs. “I knew it’d be positive but it was a game changer up here for people’s attitudes.

“You do get people pushing back against it. It is important to listen to people’s grievances, but there has to be a realisation there. The divisions that were on show around Drumcree aren’t reflective of our society as a whole. The vast majority of people here in the North aren’t divided – we’re friends, family and colleagues.

“I think there has been this realisation there that it’s no longer an argument between green and orange. It’s an argument between the past and the future.“

This might just be the attitude that leads David to outdo himself yet again, and embark on another project. He is set to be a candidate in the Northern Ireland Assembly Elections next May, standing in the East Belfast constituency for the Social, Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP). He told me more about his decision to run.

“I suppose I would have always been onto local politicians about pitch strategy here in Belfast. For myself and the club, we have a really good relationship with multiple sporting teams right across our area. You’re just humanising each other. Sometimes you listen to some of the language from our politicians, and it’s not where we should be in 2026.

“I got asked at the start of the summer would I be interested, and felt I had something to offer. The SDLP has always stood for reconciliation and bringing people together, so it very much aligned with my values and my vision for what society should look like.

“A GAA club and a political party should be reflective of the society that they represent. That’s where we are now.“

There was one final question I couldn’t resist asking David. In a few months, he will be knocking on doors where, not so long ago, nationalists wouldn’t have even set foot. I asked if he was nervous, and David was confident in response.

“I’m just one of the guys that co-founded a GAA club here!” he laughed. I’m for everyone, I’m very good at humanising the GAA and facilitating people to get to know one another off the back of the club. There’s been multiple relationships and a few weddings. So no, I’m not worried about knocking doors at all, I’ve done plenty of outreach work with the club.

“It couldn’t be as scary as facing Mayo in a Connacht final!”

David and his SDLP colleagues will soon take to the canvas in east Belfast and across the six counties next spring. Their drive to make a real positive change, coupled with David’s wealth of experience, makes them a firm alternative to the divisive elements of Northern politics. Times have changed for the good. and everyone gets a chance. David and his party’s communications manager Killian taking the time out of their busy schedules to talk to a student journalist in far away Galway is representative of that.

It seems fitting that David, with his GAA background, is the man for the ballot in east Belfast, given the GAA’s own motto of give respect, get respect. It’s the past against the future, and sport is one of the ways to foster progress. That’s where we are now.

A recent SDLP poster, showing David alongside party leader Claire Hanna. Credit: @davidmmcgreevysdlp on Instagram