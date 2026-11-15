‘Wild Horse Nine’ film review – a duo like no other

‘Wild Horse Nine’ is in cinemas now. Credit: Disney.

Verdict: 9/10

Genre: Dark Comedy

Runtime: 117 minutes

Rating: 15A

Off the coast of Chile lies a small Pacific island known locally as Rapa Nui – better known as Easter Island. CIA agents Chris (John Malkovich) and Lee (Sam Rockwell) both get into arguments with the locals over the name of the island.

There is a moment early on in the film where Chris argues with an English couple after being corrected that the names of the large heads are moai.

What are the CIA agents doing on Easter Island to begin with? As it turns out, they are simply sightseeing. The island acts as an allegory for Chris’s past trauma. Being an assassin for the CIA has taken its toll, which comes in direct conflict with his Catholic faith.

This film shares a lot in common with McDonagh’s previous films. Hot off his Oscar-nominated success with The Banshees of Inisherin (2022), one would hope to see something new from the acclaimed filmmaker. This film, unfortunately, retreads old ground – namely, his first feature film, In Bruges (2008). Is this a problem? No; however, one would hope to see a filmmaker step a bit further out of their comfort zone.

John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell have excellent chemistry in this film, with Malkovich arguably giving the best performance in his career. The screenplay is full of wit and charm, something McDonagh has always excelled at. This film is shot beautifully by Ben Davis.

The only real flaw in this is that we have seen this story before from McDonagh. In Bruges portrayed two hitmen on vacation, instructed to lie low while wrestling with their pasts. In this, two CIA assassins on vacation are instructed to lie low while wrestling with their pasts.

Here, we are seeing a master at storytelling dipping into his old bag of tricks. Not too much of a disappointment for me, as I love In Bruges, so it would stand to reason that I would love this. But this is a point worth noting.

As mentioned, Malkovich and Rockwell are exceptional. The duo breathes new life into this film, very much elevating McDonagh’s screenplay. Oscar nominations for both of them are to be expected soon, with a potential win for Malkovich.

Hard to believe that in the decades that Malkovich has worked in film, he has not achieved an Academy Award. Maybe this film will be the one that gifts the highly coveted award?