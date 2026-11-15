The dole debate: Is Simon Harris overlooking the reality of unemployment?

Simon Harris at Fine Gael’s 2025 parliamentary “Think In”. Credit: Andrew Downes/Xposure/Fine Gael.

There is something rather convenient about blaming the unemployed. At a time when politicians are eager to talk about economic growth, employment figures, and the success of their own policies, those who remain dependent on social welfare can make for an easy target. Simon Harris certainly seems to think Ireland needs a reminder that “the dole is a safety net, not a way of life.”

But is the issue really as straightforward as he would have us believe?

Harris’ Ard Fheis comments were strong to say the least. With his statement about social welfare being a “way of life” making headlines in every media outlet across the country.

While expecting those who can work to seek employment is reasonable, should Harris be treating long-term unemployment as a personal failing?

Perhaps a little reminder of what unemployment can look like is necessary. Alan Bleasdale’s Boys from the Blackstuff, set against the backdrop of 1980s Liverpool, offers a rather sobering portrayal of working-class men struggling to find employment. Yosser Hughes’s desperate cries of “Gizza job” became an enduring representation of a generation struggling to find work in an economy that had seemingly left them behind.

Bleasdale’s characters were not simply men who had decided that working was no longer for them. They were men whose livelihoods, identities and sense of purpose had been tied to employment, only to find that the opportunities they had once depended on were disappearing.

The series demonstrated that unemployment was not merely a matter of losing a weekly wage. It could mean losing independence, dignity, and in many cases, the ability to provide for one’s family.

It is worth remembering that unemployment has never really been caused by one thing. In the 1960s, a lack of access to secondary and further education left many people with limited opportunities. By the 1970s, economic turbulence at home and abroad created an entirely different set of problems.

Then came the unemployment crisis of the 1980s and the social questions surrounding welfare dependency and lone parenthood in the years that followed. The point is that unemployment changes with the times. What was preventing somebody from finding work forty years ago might look very different from what is preventing somebody today.

So why are we still so comfortable treating it as though there is one simple explanation?

Alan Bleasdale’s Boys from the Blackstuff. Credit: BBC.

Of course, Ireland in 2026 is hardly Liverpool in 1982. We are not experiencing the same scale of industrial collapse or mass unemployment. But perhaps the more relevant question is whether we have become too quick to judge those who find themselves out of work.

When politicians speak about people remaining on the dole year after year, it is worth asking whether they have considered the circumstances that have brought those people there in the first place.

There is an uncomfortable difference between someone who refuses to work and someone who cannot find work. Yet in political discussion, that distinction can become remarkably blurred.

There is no denying that Ireland has a problem with long-term unemployment. The CSO recorded 38,900 people experiencing long-term unemployment in the second quarter of 2026, representing a 22.6% increase on the previous year.

At first glance, these figures might appear to support Harris’s argument. After all, why would so many people remain unemployed in an economy that continues to boast relatively strong employment figures? However, one would need to take a closer look at what the statistics actually tell us.

For starters, there is a rather important distinction between the Live Register and the Labour Force Survey, something that is easily overlooked when discussing unemployment. The Live Register, which Harris specifically referenced, is not actually a measure of unemployment. According to the CSO, it includes certain part-time, seasonal, and casual workers who receive Jobseeker’s payments. The Labour Force Survey, on the other hand, is Ireland’s official measure of employment and unemployment, using internationally recognised criteria.

To be classified as unemployed under those criteria, a person must be without work, available to start working and have actively sought employment in the preceding four weeks. Long-term unemployment refers to those who have still been unemployed for twelve months or longer.

In other words, being on the Live Register does not necessarily mean that somebody is unemployed, and being unemployed certainly does not prove that somebody is unwilling to work.

There is also something worth considering about the headline unemployment rate itself. Ireland’s overall unemployment rate stood at 5.1% in the second quarter of 2026, but youth unemployment among those aged 15 to 24 stood at 13.2%. The national figure, therefore, conceals considerable differences between sections of the population.

There is also the question of education. According to the CSO’s 2025 figures, almost 1 in 5 early school leavers aged 18 to 24 were unemployed, compared with 1 in 10 of their peers. It is hardly surprising that somebody who leaves school without adequate qualifications might struggle to compete in an increasingly demanding jobs market. Yet these are precisely the people who risk being overlooked when politicians talk about getting young people off the dole.

It is all well and good to tell somebody to find work, but what happens when they have spent years without the education or qualifications that employers are looking for?

Fine Gael Ard Fheis. Credit: Provision Photography/Fine Gael.

Perhaps the question should not simply be how many people stay unemployed, but why they stay unemployed in the first place. After all, statistics can tell us how many people are out of work, but they cannot always tell us what has prevented them from finding it.

There are, of course, plenty of reasons why someone might find themselves out of work for an extended period, and not all of them are necessarily within their control. Research from the Citizens Information Board and the Irish National Organisation of the Unemployed has highlighted barriers including childcare costs, transport difficulties, disability, mental health and a lack of suitable education or training.

There is another side to this discussion that deserves considerably more attention: the financial consequences of actually leaving social welfare.

For somebody relying on a Medical Card, housing support, or Fuel Allowance, taking up employment can mean risking the loss or reduction of benefits that they have come to depend on. The Government has introduced measures to protect certain supports when people return to work, but is it doing enough? There is something rather backwards about a system that encourages people to find employment while potentially leaving them financially worse off for doing so. Surely the goal should be to make working the more attractive option, not leave people worrying about what they might lose by taking a job.

Consider, for example, someone living in rural Ireland without access to a car. How useful is a job vacancy several towns away if there is no reliable public transport to get them there? Equally, how practical is returning to full-time employment for a single parent who cannot afford childcare? These are not particularly complicated scenarios, yet they are often overlooked when unemployment is discussed as though finding a job were simply a matter of looking hard enough.

Then there is the issue of homelessness, which has become increasingly difficult to ignore. The CSO’s 2022 Census found that more than 1,100 people experiencing homelessness were long-term unemployed. Interestingly, almost 1 in 5 homeless people were actually in employment. Surely this tells us something about the wider problem? It is difficult to expect somebody to secure and maintain employment when they cannot even rely on having somewhere stable to live.

Equally, losing a job can be the beginning of a much wider financial crisis. The relationship between employment and housing is clearly not as straightforward as simply telling people to get back to work.

Fine Gael Ard Fheis. Credit: Provision Photography/Fine Gael.

Of course, this is not to suggest that everyone receiving social welfare is unable to work, nor that personal responsibility should be disregarded. But surely there is a considerable difference between somebody who refuses to work and somebody who faces genuine obstacles to doing so. Perhaps before asking why people remain on the dole, we should be asking what is preventing them from leaving it.

There is of course, a reasonable argument to be made for Harris’s position. Nobody should expect the taxpayer to indefinitely support somebody who is perfectly capable of working but deliberately refuses to engage with employment opportunities.

A personal responsibility is placed on those without work to seek employment, and of course, there are sanctions to go with those responsibilities. One could argue that there is a genuine incentive for those without jobs to try their very best to get one.

But there is a rather significant difference between refusing to work and being unable to find suitable work.

Of course, there is another side to this debate that would be equally foolish to ignore. How many people claiming long-term unemployment are actually working in the hidden economy? There is a distinction between somebody genuinely unable to find work and somebody supplementing their income through undeclared, cash-in-hand employment while continuing to claim the dole.

Revenue itself recognises this as a problem, identifying both undeclared wages and people working while falsely claiming social welfare. But there is another uncomfortable question here: are some employers benefiting from this arrangement too? An employer paying somebody cash under the table can avoid their tax and employment obligations, while the State is left supporting somebody whose actual income is being concealed.

In such circumstances, the taxpayer may effectively be subsidising an employer’s labour costs. Surely, if we are going to have an honest conversation about welfare dependency, we should be looking at both sides of the employment relationship.

Does the Government genuinely believe that every person who remains on the live register year after year is there by choice?

It is very dangerous when the government generalises welfare recipients. Harris’s comments did as much. There are important differences between deliberate non-engagement and genuine barriers to employment.

Official photograph of Simon Harris. Credit: Government of Ireland.

Maybe the more interesting question is why we are even having this conversation in the first place. Fine Gael has spent a considerable period in Government. Surely there is an obligation to look beyond the individuals receiving welfare payments and examine the policies intended to get them into employment.

It is all well and good to tell people to get back to work, but what happens when the opportunities, training, or supports simply are not there?

There is nothing wrong with expecting people to contribute to society where they are able to do so. Equally, there is nothing wrong with expecting a government to make that possible.

Most important is the danger of generalisation. There is, and always will be, a distinction between unemployed, and unwillingness to work. It is on the government to provide for accessible employment, training, and meaningful support rather than relying on sanctions and political rhetoric.

Maybe we should remember Yosser Hughes the next time we hear somebody dismissively refer to those on the dole as though they are all in the same position. After all there is a considerable difference between someone who does not want a job and someone who simply cannot get one.

Simon Harris is right about one thing: the dole should be a safety net, not a way of life. But we should remember what a safety net is actually there for. It exists to catch people when they fall, not to punish them for having fallen in the first place.

If the Government genuinely wants fewer people relying on social welfare, it should spend less time questioning why people are still there and more time addressing why they cannot leave. After all, a safety net is only a failure if we forget why we needed to put it there in the first place.