Sunrise on the Reaping: a cash grab or a classic?

‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ opens in cinemas on 20 November. Credit: Murray Close / Lionsgate.

(Mild spoilers for the original Hunger Games trilogy and Sunrise on the Reaping)

With the rising trend of sequels being produced years after the original franchise ended, the question has to be asked: Is Sunrise on the Reaping a necessary sequel (or in this case, prequel)?

For me, a sequel must explore a new aspect of the world or a character while creating a fresh and relevant storyline, not simply giving fans what they want to see.

So, does Sunrise on the Reaping accomplish this?

The book explores the story of Haymitch Abernathy, a character at the forefront of the original trilogy. This has potential to create problems. After all, the games he takes part in are watched by Katniss and Peeta in Catching Fire. We don’t just know he wins, we have read exactly how his games end, right down to his final kill.

As well, Haymitch is a beloved character and this book has been asked for by fans for years now. This left the potential for Suzanne Collins to simply embellish what she had already established in Catching Fire and get a large pay check in exchange.

However, she has stated that she only chooses to write a new Hunger Games book when she has something to say; and this time is no different. The prominent theme throughout the book is propaganda.

Now, while propaganda was touched on in the original trilogy — do not get me wrong — the use of propaganda in this book feels fresh because it explores the aspect of how it can alter history. Thus, it creates a whole new side to a story you thought you already knew.

The intrigue begins in the reaping scene. We think we already know what will happen as we know Haymitch will be entering the arena. But then, his name is not called. This was the moment I knew that everything I thought I knew about this book was not confirmed. With the knowledge that anything could happen, it officially became a completely new book of its own and not just a retelling of what we heard in the original trilogy.

Now that we have established it is not just a retelling, we move onto the question of whether new depth was created to a world we already know. Collins accomplishes this by giving further history to the rebellion.

In the original trilogy there is an already established rebellion, however it appears to have not done anything of real significance until Katniss. It seems that Katniss is the sole reason for the rebellion to officially start.

While there is some truth to this, in Sunrise on the Reaping, we get to see that the characters we already know from the rebellion, including Plutarch, Beetee, Wiress, and Mags, have been at this long before they met Katniss. Rebellions are not always successful the first time around like Katniss experiences 25 years after this book.

Readers know that this attempt at rebellion will fail, as per the original trilogy, and yet you cannot give up hope as you read that there will be a different outcome. In this book, Collins successfully explores the unsuccessful rebellions and how sometimes it is not enough to plan, you simply need the right circumstances to appear before you, as in the original trilogy.

The last question to explore in this book is whether it adds new depth to the protagonist Haymitch Abernathy. Throughout the original trilogy, we get to know Haymitch pretty well. We see clips from his games, hear about what the Capitol did to punish him after his games, and get to see how he has coped with this in the years following.

However, this book gives us an insight into the caring and righteous side of him that we only got glimpses of before. Thanks to Capitol editing, we go into the book assuming he is a loner throughout his games and very much on the arrogant side.

Instead, we see someone who is extremely protective and sees the advantage of working with others. As well, Collins creates additional layers to his relationship with Katniss and even Beetee, Mags and Wiress.

Sunrise on the Reaping expertly portrays his spiralling into the character we meet in the original trilogy. Once again, you spend the book hoping and praying that what you were previously told is somehow wrong and that the Capitol does not take away the spirit of this boy.

So, is the Sunrise on the Reaping a necessary sequel?

My conclusion is that while technically you can live without it, living with it is so much better. It creates nuances to the world, to Haymitch, and even to the original trilogy. I always recommend Hunger Games fans to read Sunrise on the Reaping, and as of 20 November, to watch it.