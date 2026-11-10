Student unions oppose plans to use students’ submissions to develop AI

Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Plans from plagiarism-detection platform Turnitin to use students’ submissions to train AI have been postponed until next year after pushback from student unions.

The platform, used by the University of Galway, recently announced plans which would have allowed students’ submissions to be used to train AI models. This agreement would originally come into effect on July 14, 2026, but has been postponed to September 2027 after concerns were raised by various parties.

University of Galway Students’ Union President Seán de Búrca said that the union is aware of the new agreement, and that they are concerned. He said “it is not okay” for students’ work to be used to train AI models.

“Turnitin is supposed to be a tool to enhance academic integrity, not pare it away. That’s what such a change would do.”

He added that there have been no meetings between the university and the union regarding the matter, but the union is willing to raise the issue when necessary and will recommend that the university terminates the partnership with the platform should these changes take effect.

Daniel Walsh, president of AMLÉ, the representative body for third-level education students in Ireland, confirmed that the organisation shares the concerns.

“Since this matter was brought to our attention, AMLÉ have been engaging with our member unions and with our partners across the sector.”

It is their understanding that the members of the Irish University Association oppose the use of student-generated content in the training of AI, and that the partnership will be reassessed if Turnitin proceeds with the proposed changes.

A spokesperson of the University of Galway said that they do not believe students’ work should be used to train AI, and that software used by the university is regularly reviewed to ensure it meets their requirement.

In response to the concerns, Turnitin has confirmed that no student or staff data has been used to develop any AI or large language models (LLM), and that they have no intentions to use student essays in this way.