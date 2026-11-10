Comhairle Chomhaltas na Mac Léinn 3: What went down?

The emblem of Comhaltas na Mac Léinn, Ollscoil na Gaillimhe. Credit: su.universityofgalway.ie

The 3rd sitting of Comhairle Chomhaltas na Mac Léinn took place in the O’Flaherty Theatre, on November 9. Comhairle, or students’ union council, is held three times per semester and gives students and class representatives the chance to have their say into the running of their students’ union.

Comhairle began with the adopting of Standing Orders, before the council was addressed by two guest speakers. The first of these was Brendan ‘Speedy’ Smith, a former Vice President and President of the Students’ Union, who gave an enlightening presentation on Galway’s ‘Build a Bridge’ (BOB) Campaign. Smith:

Stressed Galway as a great city for arts, science, heritage, technology and activism

Did public engagement for the university until June, dealing with academics, research and culture

Stressed importance of asking “‘can you make a difference?”

Detailed old protests about speculation, apartheid and recently with Campus Anti-Genocide Coalition (CAG)

Highlighted Galway as most car centric in Ireland and campaign to re-build bridge where the old railway bridge was (Woodquay pillars)

Was inspired by New York’s famous high line, showcasing karst landscape nearby and also building adjacent student accommodation. They need 10 thousand signatures by January

Smith said that “we need behinds to be front-hinds” and sign the campaign called BOB, believing this bridge will become “the Eiffel Tower of Galway.”

The bridge plan was shown in an AI-enhanced poster. When questioned by a member of council, Smith said the poster had to be ready at short notice. He also highlighted the benefits of AI as he works in it, believing it can be used moderately and that we “can’t totally go back to the stone age.” He was also asked how much it will cost, to which he answered that the project is yet to be fully quantified, but 11 million at an extreme would be the cost.

Smith was asked by CMLOG’s Disability Rights Officer, Jean O’Boyle, whether there was going to be any input into the proposed new student accommodation, and he replied that that is where the SU comes in – the NDA will be running the project and they “have got to get the balance right.”

He was asked why City Council funding didn’t go ahead, to which Smith stated they were going to have a meeting with TDs and Senators to “bring something back that they took away.” He finished by stating that you “can’t have a car ring road without walking and cycling infrastructure.”

Smith finished by informing council that he was responsible for introducing Sex, Drugs, Rock and Roll to the college, and responsible for the opening of Sult in September 1980.

The poster presented to Comhairle on the whiteboard on November 9. Credit: SIN

The second guest speaker was Annie Forde, Aontas na Mac Léinn in Éirinn’s VP for Postgraduate Affairs, who give a presentation and updates on the role of AMLÉ in student life. She stressed how AMLÉ:

Represents 400 thousand students and works with 30+ unions

Sits on national bodies, like NTA, QQI and HEA

Run lots of national events and training, including Students’ Union Training (SUT) in Galway, EM-Power for matters regarding ethnic minorities, Wear the Change fashion show for promoting sustainability (collab with Junk Kouture), Power of Disability for matters regarding disability and inclusion, and PINK Training, the LBGTQ+ conference held in Galway

Runs national campaigns, including recent Tog ar Todhchaí in Dublin on October 1

Feeds into national legislation by attending Oireachtas committees

Officer updates for AMLÉ officers

Urges outreach on email and Instagram

Annie then introduced the 2026/27 AMLÉ Coiste Gnó, with profiles of execs including Uachtarán Daniel Walsh and VP for Academic Affairs Emily Roberts-Smyth.

Annie was asked to explain more about the Power of Disability event, to which she answered that it hadn’t been finalised yet but would likely to held in February.

Officer Reports

The present officers at the meeting all gave their officer reports. Those that stood consisted of:

Aifric Nevin – Gender and LGBTQ+ rights officer

Gergó Gyenes – Environmental and Sustainability Officer

Jean O’Boyle – Disability Rights Officer

Cillian Burke – Convenor of the College of Arts, Social Sciences and Celtic Studies

Eimear Burke – VP for Education

Molly Hickey – VP for Welfare and Equality

Cathal Ó’hÉigeartaigh – Leas Uachtarán don Gaeilge

Seán de Búrca – SU President

The questions asked of the officers are as follows:

Question for Jean (DRO): a few people had difficulties coming in. Can we put up a sign reminding people to watch out for canes etc.? Jean’s response: We will talk to Buildings and Estates about it, and do an online campaign.

Question for Eimear (VP Education): Is the university going to ensure the government is held to account on Palestinian students being allowed to be funded for Masters in Ireland? Seán’s response (on behalf of Eimear): I guarantee you that the SU will hold the university to account to support Palestinians in any way we can. Annie Forde (AMLÉ) (follow-up): AMLÉ have started a national campaign to centralise the scholarship system and will hopefully make progress.

Question for Cathal (LU don Gaeilge): What did you win in Sex Toy Bingo? Cathal’s response: A vibrator.

Question for Cathal (LU don Gaeilge): What did you do with it? Cathal’s response: No comment.

Question for Seán (Uachtarán): Any word on Thursday strikes? Seán’s response: I assume it will be going ahead. Any reasonable person would be surprised by a lot of decisions made by this university. I know the Trade Unions are rallying, and the SU officers will be going there that day.

Question for Seán (Uachtarán): Is a location finalised for the Galway (Trade Union) rally? Seán’s response: I was talking to Trades Council about it and they are unsure.

Motions

Comhairle then launched into motions for agreement, which went as follows:

1. Motion to Amend Schedule 1

Proposed by: SU President

Outlined a series of amendments to how voting works in the SU elections.

Point Of Information – accepted. Potential typo on the motion text. Seán clarified that it was the right way around.

No speakers.

Summation: Formal

Quorum count: Met

Motion met 2/3 majority and passed

2. Motion Re. Irish Naturalisation and Citizenship

Proposed by: SU Environmental and Sustainability Officer

Stressed and outlined how the new Irish Naturalisation Bill (2026) isn’t very good and mandates Council to take a stance in opposition to the Bill.

No speaker against.

Speaker in favour – Seán (Uachtarán. Nailed down the importance of nobody being a burden on the state and – in historical times – the government always being the burden on the state. Stressed political reasons to re-direct anger being the reason for the text of the Bill.

No speaker against.

Speaker in favour – Anvith (1Y Computer Science) – said it would “be like running a marathon and changing the finish line at the last moment.” Told of huge amounts of fees international students have to pay and it being unfair.

No more speakers.

Summation: formal

Motion passed

3. Motion Re: Placenames

Proposed by: LU don Gaeilge

Notes over 90 percent of placenames in Ireland come from Irish appropriated into English – result of colonialism.

No speaker against.

Speaker in favour: Cillian (Convenor for Arts). Called to think about where you live. Said how it has always said harsh on those that don’t speak Irish when it’s not – it’s just taking back our history.

No more speakers.

Summation from Cathal: Nailed down this is the right move.

Motion passed

4. Motion Re: Fleadh Ceoil na hÉireann

Proposed by: Convenor for the College of Arts, Social Sciences and Celtic Studies

Proposes the SU, as one of the biggest activist groups in the city, to help push for the Fleadh Ceoil to take place in Galway, one of the most culturally rich cities in the country

Speaker against: Daniel McGonigle (PhD). Not inherently against it but cites downstream effect of this – they’re held in the first week of August, same time that international students are coming. This may make it more difficult for them to get accommodation in Galway that week and hostels will also be full.

Speaker in favour: Ben O’Gorman (PhD). What better way to welcome international students to the country?

No speaker against.

Speaker in favour: James (Cumas). Agrees with motion because it’s one of the best events for Irish music. Important to welcome people in and showcase this dying art as a lot of other events like it are dead, unfortunately.

No speaker against.

In favour: Eimhin Callaghan (1Y Joint-Honours). From Belfast and Fleadh was amazing, good craic and day drinking opportunities! Would be amazing for Galway if it did the same as Belfast. Already pedestrianised roads here so much easier.

No more speakers.

Summation: formal

Motion passed

Comhairle finished with an expanded statement on Coca-Cola from SU President Seán de Búrca. He explained the sit-in protest and handing in the letter. Seán said how in the University President’s response, he said they’d look into ending the contract early and having SU representation on the board for future tendering, and factor in human rights obligations. Seán states he will write back and follow up with what’s going on, and find out what exactly the human rights obligations are.

James (Cumas) suggests total boycott akin to Russia. Seán agrees, and argues that there shouldn’t even be a state of Israel.

Julia highlights history of the university reacting to protests. Seán states that the university has – in many ways – a record of supporting human rights, but when it comes to Palestine they don’t. He also said that the bare minimum is ending all existing contracts, in line with BDS.

Comhairle will now adjourn until the new year, where again, any student can attend, speak, and submit a motion, but only registered class representatives can vote.

SIN will continue to document the events of Comhairle going forward to provide the student body with updates into the work of their students’ union.