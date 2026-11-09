Trick or pretentious? In defence of the basic Halloween costume

Simpler days of face paint, broomsticks and fake blood are seemingly behind us. With the ever-changing expectations surrounding Halloween, those celebrating are increasingly expected to produce hyper-specific, obscure or meticulously curated costumes. Somewhere along the way, Halloween stopped being about dressing up and became a competition to be the most obscure pop-culture reference possible.

In recent times, costumes have become snippets of films, TV shows or even viral TikTok videos. Huge emphasis is placed on avoiding the dreaded label of “basic”, as though dressing as a vampire or witch has somehow become a cultural faux pas.

But when did originality become a requirement for enjoying Halloween? There seems to be an unspoken hierarchy of costumes whereby, the more obscure the reference, the greater the creative achievement. The simple vampire is hardly worthy of a second glance, while a costume of a forgotten character from an old sitcom is deserving of admiration. Heaven forbid someone should arrive at a Halloween party dressed as a witch without having first considered if the costume is sufficiently niche.

The irony of all of this, of course, is that in the mad scramble for originality, Halloween costumes are arguably more predictable than ever. The desire to seem effortlessly original has itself become unoriginal.

There is no doubt that social media has had a leading role in this change. Influencers donning half a dozen outfits in the span of a weekend, filling our feeds with competition. Continuously, Halloween costumes are being judged by their online appeal, rather than their suitability for the occasion.

Our beloved social media platforms, namely TikTok and Instagram are encouraging people to seek recognition through increasingly elaborate or unconventional costumes. One could argue that an almost dystopian pursuit of online validation takes over many users. It seems in many cases that this desire for attention is overshadowing the enjoyment of the event itself.

What should be a spontaneous and enjoyable celebration has arguably become just another opportunity to curate one’s public image.

Has this pursuit of originality taken the fun out of Halloween? Has the innocence of Halloween past been replaced by desperate attempts at gaining online approval?

The roots of Halloween are planted in Ireland. The ancient Irish festival of Samhain is believed to be where today’s holiday originated from.

Samhain marked the transition into winter and was strongly associated with the supernatural. Disguises and masks were used in traditional Halloween customs, much like today.

These traditional disguises were not elaborate. They weren’t obscure. They were simple, accessible, and spontaneous. Comparing the simplicity of historical masks with the modern expectations of costume originality leads one to realise, the original values has been long abandoned.

The enjoyment, and communal nature of Halloween, rooted in its ancient history, is a far more important aspect than having a costume nobody else has.

Has modern day Halloween lost sight of the very traditions that made it so distinctive? Embracing simpler, more traditional costumes may actually be closer to the spirit of the celebration than a competition online for attention.

Why entertain this assumption that Halloween costumes must be original to be enjoyable? Some of my most enjoyable Halloweens were spent in simple face paint and tattered old costumes, pulled from an attic and reused year after year.

The more traditional costumes are that bit more accessible too. A vampire, zombie, or witch, is without a doubt easier to scrape together than an entire outfit to resemble a movie character. A conventional costume can often be assembled from items already around the house, while elaborate costumes will often require large shopping sprees. In fact, the idea of spending hours researching to find the most obscure character to portray at a Halloween party is quite funny to me. Yes, elaborate costumes and creativity are undoubtedly enjoyable, and when done right, often the best costumes, however, the simple costumes have deservedly earned their place at every Halloween party.

The basic Halloween costume is not to be portrayed as a failure of imagination. It is a rejection of unnecessary pressure.

Perhaps we just need a reminder that Halloween is about enjoyment, not competition. There will always be a place at the Halloween party for zombies, witches, and vampires. Embracing the conventional costume is not being basic; rather, it is respecting the tradition of the holiday.

However, for now, the greatest Halloween horror of all is the fear of being basic.