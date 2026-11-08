The Burden Behind the Truth

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Sadness engulfs me like a tidal wave. Threatening to drown me in the grief of my own making. My daughter is dead. Gone. Sarah was wiped from the face of the Earth at the ripe age of nineteen. And she died hating me. And now you hate me too. For we have entered the phase of grief where the shock is starting to wear off. The realisation of what actually happened is starting to hit. And you blame me for it. I can see it in your sunken brown eyes. Distaste practically pours from you. With every movement you make, I can tell you are like a ticking time bomb prepared to explode at any second.

Life began to fade away at the corners. For the past two weeks we have been avoiding each other. Dealing with our sorrow by ourselves. And I am left to wade through the bouts of tears on my own. Day in, day out, wrapped in the huddle of a duvet that I seek solace from in my daughter’s old bedroom. Not daring to move out of fear of the confrontation that I can sense is bearing a toll on your mind. However, instead of hiding away, you have taken to the booze in an effort to dispose of all your grief. Every morning I hear you wake up, followed by a few brief moments of quiet before the sadness decides to settle in. Your agonised cries asking for our daughter to come back become silenced when you open your first bottle of liquor before midday. By the time evening comes around, your misery, fueled by the alcohol, transforms into a hideous rage. You direct your anger at the world, shouting absurdities from the living room. Basking in the poisonous venom of anguish, you search for the reason anyone would think of taking your daughter away from you. And yet, I know everything you are saying is intended for me.

***

A quiet rap hits the timber door frame to my daughter’s bedroom. Followed by the soft click of the door handle and the creaks of the floorboards as you enter the room. The foul stench of booze follows after you. I stare guiltily at your gaunt, hollow face, stained with dry tears. Knowing all too well that it mirrors my own. You remain by the doorway, an air of caution creeping over you. Your eyes finally meet mine, but your gaze is vacant, distant.

“Why are you in here, Hannah?,” you whisper huskily.

Hesitance claws at my throat, forcing me to mull over my words carefully, “I wanted to be close to her, James.” I pause, monitoring your reaction, “Because I miss her.”

Your eyebrows draw downwards as an empty, merciless laugh escapes your lips. You watch me momentarily, observing me like a hunter preparing the ruthless strike on its gullible prey.

“Now you choose to miss her?,” you jeer, swaying ever so slightly.

I feel my airways tightening as I know this is the moment for you to declare the truth behind the reality of why Sarah is gone. The moment for you to expel all your burning hatred that has been building up ever since she died. You have been wanting to release this bitter resentment for weeks and now the time has come. Your jaw clenches, as you scan the room of our daughter’s remaining possessions. For the most part, the room is empty. As she took almost all of her belongings when she was made leave, just over two years ago. I thought kicking her out would be the incentive she needed to take a hard look at the choices she made, and try to redeem herself in order to be allowed to come back home. But to no avail.

All that remains are photographs piled with dust, a heap of discarded clothes on the floorand the last remnant of her childhood, her beloved tattered teddy bear. Your eyes linger on the bear, and I can feel the pain wafting from you in waves. You move for it, snatching it from the bed. Hugging it tightly to your chest, as if it were Sarah.

“What gives you the right to be in here?,” your voice is deathly quiet. “Not after what you did. You can’t choose to miss her now, not when she is dead and it is too late.”

You speak the solemn truth and it dares to tear me apart. Tears brim from the corners of my eyes. Your face isn’t angry, but stoic as you brush your free hand through your matted brunette curls.

A rapid surge of guilt fills my veins, “I’m sorry James. But I don’t know how to fix this.”

Silence clings to my words, as the pain you are feeling stretches to your once-angelic features. A crumpled frown sprawls across your lips. Teardrops threatening to spill down your face. Emotion begins to seep into the cracks in your voice, “Why couldn’t you have missed her when I asked? Why did you have to be so stubborn? Why couldn’t you have let us save her, Hannah?”

Sadness gushes from me. Escaping in the form of a bounty of tears as sobs rack from my chest. Now you choose to avoid looking at me. As if my pain is deserved. That I am entitled to suffer after what I did.

“I thought it was what was best for her,” I whisper feebly. “The experts told us it was the best way to make her see sense. In the hopes that she would recognise the damage that she was doing to herself and us. Don’t you get that?” I cling to her blanket, in an attempt to find whatever scent that is left of her to calm my senses. You pick up a picture frame from the dresser nearest you, a photo of the three of us on her tenth birthday. A hardened gleam fills your eyes as you stare at the three of us happy, not knowing the fate that was destined to ruin us. Your fist clenches a tighter hold on the picture frame.

You point at her, “So she deserved to die?” An accusatory tone overtakes you, “Because it was what was best for her? She was calling out for help Hannah! And as her mother you ignored her. Left her to her own vices. Which we both know was drugs. And as a result she overdosed. All because you thought it was the right thing for her? That it was the right thing for all of us?”

I look at the picture of my daughter’s innocent face. With her beautiful brunette locks and her bright green eyes full of joy and wonderment at the prospects of what life would bring her. Except all it brought her was pain. That’s when the hard truth hits me, that no matter how much I regret my choices, nothing will ever bring her back. You turn to leave. Your grasp is still on the frame. Right now our marriage is caving in and you no longer have the fight in you to save us. All because I made you a shell of the person you once were.

At this realisation, I grow frantic, “No. James. Please, just listen. I thought that if she knew that she had to get better on her own in order to come home, that she would. I thought this was the solution to end her problems. I guess I didn’t truly understand just how bad her addiction had become,” I wail pathetically.

I knew what would happen before it did. The glass photo frame strikes the wall above my head. Glass shards sprinkle the bed. I ignore the sharp sting from the cut on the left side of my face, because it pales in comparison to the emotional torment wrecking havoc through my head.

Your voice turns shrill, “You guess? SHE IS DEAD, HANNAH! Don’t you understand that? She’s gone. She will never walk through our front door again. You robbed her of the future that she could have had. We could have helped her, Hannah. There was still rehab. That was still an option. But no, you were too concerned about money and your pride, to try and rescue our daughter who was literally pleading for your help. All because of you, we will never see our daughter again.”

An odd sense of tranquillity enters the room. Now that you have revealed how you truly feel we can stop living this charade. Stop pretending that the damage I caused not only killed our daughter but also our marriage. I heave in breaths, finally realising the destruction I have done to both you and I. You will never be able to look at me the same. You will always see me as the reason our daughter is dead. Not the drugs. Not the addiction. Me. For not allowing you to give in and let our daughter come home when she called us one torturous month ago. I thought that if I ignored Sarah’s desperate pleas to see us, that she would realise how much hurt she had caused us. And maybe she would put an end to the disastrous road that her life had led her down. I guess in a sense she did.

My head hangs from my shoulders, “What does this mean for us, James?” Void of all emotion, you contemplate the twenty one years of marriage we built together. I will for you to stand by me. To not let this sink us. To try and salvage the very few pieces of this marriage that still remain.

“I think we both know that this,” you gesture towards the space between us. “This is over. I am sorry, Hannah. I tried but you can’t expect me to live past, never mind forget what you did. Please pack your things and be gone by the morning.”

My chest pangs at the news that our wilting love has died. Whilst my heart cracks and becomes flooded with despair. You turn to leave and this time the door shuts behind you.

***

I remain in her bed for hours, soaking in my remaining time inside her almost empty room. Watching glumly as the sunset shifts towards nightfall. Letting the guilt and grief consume me in the hopes that it will swallow me whole. In the matter of a month I had lost everything. You blame me for my pride and yet you will never know of the night I tried to make amends. It was after we had our third blazing argument of the week. You were growing irritated at my stubbornness to not let our daughter come home and also worried as Sarah had answered none of your fourteen missed calls. I planned to go in search of her, in order to try to put an end to the fights that were starting to put a wedge in our relationship. I drove around town desperate to try and reach her. I tried all of her friends’ places and they said she was last seen at a sleazy backstreet boozer. I resorted to checking every pub across town, and even the alleyways behind them. She was nowhere to be seen. Until my phone dialled. I quickly accepted the call to find her shaky voice at the other end of the line.

“Sarah?,” I cried. “Are you there?”

“Why did you let him control me, Mum? Why did you give him power over me?,” she sniffled.

“Sarah, I don’t understand.”

“Yes you do, Mum. And I know you do. That’s why you kicked me out. To save me from him. And his obsessive control over me. Dictating every aspect of my life. From what I ate, what I wore, what time I was home every night, and who my friends were allowed to be. You know what he did to me. You watched it happen. You know that he’s the reason that I got addicted to drugs. He pushed me past my breaking point, where I was forced to feel the need to fill the cracks that he created in my life. And yet, I still feel like he’s controlling me. Calling me several times a day, every day. Knowing that if I don’t pick up at least once, that he will try and come find me. I don’t want this way of life for me anymore, Mum. I’m sorry.”

The line cut short. I contemplated what she said feeling a spike of panic at the realisation of her words. I tried everything in my power to reach her. Running frantically, calling her name up and down every street, until my lungs gave out. Within three hours of searching, the guards had called, confirming my worst fear, that she had overdosed. And when I returned home to deliver you the tragic news, there was a letter to you attached to your windshield. Scrawled in black ink lies the truth that you can never know. Her death was not an accident but a choice. A choice she made and left for me to find. From you a secret I will forever hide.