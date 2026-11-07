University of Galway Kayak Club and their hero within

Fabio Mooney Garcia, the Kayak instructor that saved a dog last month. Credit: unigalwaysport and unigalwaykc on Instagram

They say that not all heroes wear capes. In fact, some of them wear waterproofs.

When he drove into campus to collect his kayaking gear on October 10, the last thing Fabio Mooney Garcia expected was to land centre-stage in a dramatic rescue of a stricken dog. The student currently serves as the Paddleboard Officer for the University of Galway’s Surf club, but learned his trade as a committee member for the Kayak Club, in which he now serves as an instructor.

“As instructors, we get them involved and train them up for kayaking,” Fabio told me. “Low-risk situations but the skills to go onto flat water, and it takes some time to get used to. But it’s a lovely club to find your mates in. You can do it competitively if you want to go down that route, but if not then it’s just a great social event.”

Upon crossing the footbridge onto campus, Fabio was alerted by a commotion in the water, beside which a crowd of onlookers had assembled.

I heard a bit of commotion but didn’t think much of it.’ Not thinking much of the commotion, he was horrified to see the crowded people pointing to a dog stuck in the railings where the little campus river meets the canal. The owner was screaming for help as the dog battled to stay afloat.

“The dog fell in through the gate in the canal holding back a load of rubbish, and got herself stuck,” Fabio said. It was then that he sprung to action, with the kayak shed nearby and his years of water safety training in mind.

“I said to the owner, ‘look, I have my kit here. I can get changed in a few minutes and I can hop down in there!’”

With the onlookers fixated, Fabio sprinted to the kayak shed to don his waterproof cape, and returned to the scene. By this point, the dog’s owner had entered the marshy water, and was frantically wading towards his stricken pet. Fabio then entered the water to help.

“I was able to get to the dog fairly quick, got a hand to her and got her free. I was then able to pass her up to the other owner. The dog was fine, I was expecting there might be a broken bone or something cos of the huge drop, but the dog seemed absolutely fine.”

And in case of disaster, Fabio also administered his assistance to the dog’s owner in the form of helping him out of the water.

“One of the things I brought with me was some rope, and I was able to throw it down to help the owner up. The river wasn’t overly high but when you’re tired and caked in muck and wet it’s never easy to climb up anything.”

Unbeknownst to Fabio, one of the many onlookers at the bridge had a contact in the sports office, and raised to them the story of the heroic student that jumped into the water to save the dog.

“I think an onlooker knew somebody in the sports office because that day there was an email sent to the Kayak Club asking if someone saved a dog here!” he told me. “It was sent into the kayaking group chat and I was like ‘it might have been me!’

“Eventually, word got back to the right people and Galway’s small enough. An email got forwarded onto me and I got told to pop into the sports office and that’s when they asked me to provide a picture and they said they’d sort me out with a meal voucher.”

Despite the newfound fame, including being stopped in Tesco, Fabio was not phased, and insists in remaining humble despite the selfless act.

“It’s a bit of right place right time, but I happen to have a knowledge base on this type of thing, I have the certs for rescuing in rivers and in the water. I would hate if one of my dogs were in the same situation, and I think that nobody wants to see anything like that happen.

“I’m proud of the fact I did go to action.”

The University of Galway Kayak Club is well represented by its hero Fabio, but the club carries out their fair share of reputable work alongside it. A spokesperson for the committee said this on why you should join their club:

“The Kayak Club is as social a club as you’ll find in the university, be it friendly chats on calm canal and Corrib paddles or bonds made through the high-octane nature of whitewater paddles with you friends. You can get whatever you want from the club.”

They offer beginner-friendly courses opening up at the start of semester two, and weekly whitewater trips and Wednesday night socials.

“Anything is there for someone who wants to find a new group of open-minded outdoor enthused peers in the university. Bigí Linn!”

Members of the University of Galway Kayak Club at a recent event. Credit: Kayak Club