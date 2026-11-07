Ireland does not need an LNG Terminal   

This article was written by Michelle Ní Chléirigh, Secretary of VegSoc, the Vegan & Vegetarian Society at the University of Galway.

If you live in Galway, the Shannon Estuary is not some distant stretch of water far away on a map. It is part of the region we live in, study in and work in. What happens there, matters here.

That is one reason the proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) development at Cahiracon, near Kildysart in County Clare, should concern people across the West of Ireland. The Government describes it as a Strategic Gas Emergency Reserve. The reality behind that name, is major fossil fuel infrastructure, with long-term costs and consequences that deserve public debate.

The figures alone should make us stop and ask questions. The estimated capital cost is around €300 million, with operating costs of about €60 million a year over ten years. That brings the projected cost to roughly €900 million. With students struggling with rent, households worried about energy bills and public services under pressure, is this the best use of public money?

There is a practical question at the centre of this: why invest so much in a system that keeps us dependent on fossil fuels, when we need to move away from them?

LNG is natural gas that has been cooled into liquid form so it can be transported by ship. It comes with an environmental cost. Gas must be extracted, processed, cooled, shipped and turned back into gas before it can be used. Each stage uses energy and creates emissions. Methane can also leak along the supply chain. Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas, and those leaks matter.

Ireland banned fracking in 2017. That was an important decision. But importing LNG can mean importing gas produced by fracking elsewhere. The pollution does not disappear because it happens outside Ireland. It is simply carried by a ship and moved out of sight.

There is also a geopolitical dimension to this debate that we should not ignore. Donald Trump’s administration has made expanding American fossil fuel exports a central part of its energy policy. On his first day back in office, Trump moved to reopen approvals for US LNG exports, describing the policy as part of his drive for American energy dominance.

This matters to Ireland. In September 2026, a delegation led by the Governor of New Mexico met Irish ministers and Gas Networks Ireland to discuss a potential long-term supply relationship involving US fracked gas. This raises an important question: are we making independent decisions about Ireland’s energy future, or are we increasingly aligning ourselves with an international fossil fuel agenda that directly benefits the US gas industry and Donald Trump?

The European Union has also agreed with Donald Trump, an intention to procure substantial quantities of US energy, including LNG. In the current political climate, we need to be careful that energy security does not become another route through which Ireland and Europe deepen their dependence on Trump’s fossil fuels.

We should be particularly cautious about allowing Donald Trump’s political priorities to shape decisions that will affect Irish communities, public finances and the environment for decades. Ireland has its own climate commitments and its own energy needs. Those should come first. Particularly as we will be left living with the consequences of these decisions long after Trump is removed from office.

That is something the documentary GASLIT brings into focus. It follows people living near fossil gas infrastructure in places including Louisiana and Texas. Their experiences are not an abstract debate. They are about the air people breathe, the land and water they depend on, their livelihoods and their health.

We should listen to those voices before deciding that LNG is the answer to Ireland’s energy needs. Energy security matters. Nobody wants homes or businesses left without power. But security should mean a reliable, affordable system, not dependence on another volatile international fossil fuel market.

There is another security question that deserves attention. If this development is being presented as essential national infrastructure, what consideration has been given to its vulnerability in a period of international tension or conflict? Energy infrastructure, including facilities involved in storing and transporting fuel, can be exposed to deliberate military attack, sabotage or other disruption.

That does not mean an attack is likely, but it is a legitimate risk to consider when making a long-term investment of this scale. Would concentrating so much reliance on one major facility genuinely make Ireland more secure, or could it create another point of vulnerability? A serious energy-security assessment should address these questions openly.

There are better questions for us to ask. How quickly can we improve home insulation and reduce energy waste? How can we expand renewable electricity and the storage needed to make it reliable? How can communities have a real stake in producing their own energy? These are not quick fixes, but public money should be directed towards them.

There are also local environmental questions. The Shannon Estuary supports important habitats, birds and marine life. Any major development there needs close scrutiny, including its impact from construction, shipping, noise and emissions. People in Clare deserve clear information, meaningful consultation and answers. This should not be left to officials and energy companies alone. For students in Galway, this issue is not separate from everyday student life. We are already dealing with the cost of living and worrying about what kind of future we are graduating into. Climate change is not an issue for a later generation. Its effects are being felt now, and infrastructure decisions will shape our choices for decades.

VEGSOC Auditor Niall Howard & Secretary Michelle Ní Chléirigh. Credit: Daniel Geeson.

I am involved in bringing campus groups and local organisations together because these issues are connected. The University of Galway Vegan and Vegetarian Society, Plant-Based Universities, Climate Action Society, Tonn na Clé and Steps4Peace are all supporting a screening of GASLIT on Tuesday 10 November at 7pm in the Colm Ó hEocha Theatre.

The film will be followed by a live online discussion with campaigners featured in it. It is a chance to hear from people affected by the fossil gas industry and discuss what Ireland should do next. You do not need to know the details of energy policy to take part. You just need to care about public money, the Shannon Estuary and the energy system we leave behind.

Ireland has already said no to fracking at home. It makes little sense to build a future that depends on gas that may be fracked somewhere else. Before we commit hundreds of millions to LNG infrastructure, we should properly examine the alternatives and listen to the communities who bear the costs.

The question is simple: do we want to spend public money locking ourselves into more fossil gas, potentially deepening our dependence on an increasingly politically volatile US energy market, or use it to build a cleaner, more secure energy system? Galway, Clare and the rest of the country deserve a say in that decision.

Please join us for a (free) evening of activism this Tuesday evening.



Event details: GASLIT:

Galway Special Screening

+ Live Virtual Q&A

Date: Tuesday 10 November 2026

Time: 7pm–9.45pm

Venue: Colm Ó hEocha Theatre, Arts Millennium Building, University of Galway, H91 EV56

Admission: Free – booking essential Free Booking link: https://galway-gaslit.eventbrite.ie Organised by: University of Galway Vegan and Vegetarian Society (VegSoc) and Tonn na Clé, with support from the Plant-Based Universities movement, Climate Action Society & Steps4Peace. Contact: vegsoc@socs.universityofgalway.ie

Galway GASLIT Screening Poster. Credit: VegSoc