Their Complicity is Our Complicity.

The picket line at the University of Galway’s main entrance. Credit: Oisín Ó Ceallaigh

“We can learn to work and speak when we are afraid in the same way we have learned to work and speak when we are tired. For we have been socialized to respect fear more than our own needs for language and definition, and while we wait in silence for that final luxury of fearlessness, the weight of that silence will choke us.” – Audre Lorde, Sister Outsider, 1984

Those words ring truer now than ever in a world that is increasingly waking up to what goes on beyond the home, beyond the border.

In Ireland alone there have been 21 national marches for Palestine since October 2023, the latest of which, held on 10 October 2026, was supported by more than 160 Irish civil society groups, including the University of Galway’s own Palestine Solidarity Society. For us as students of the university this issue is a personal one. In the last several years a spotlight has been shed onto dealings the university would have rather kept in the dark.

The Students’ Union passed a referendum in support of the BDS movement in 2014, of which Coca-Cola is a priority target. In 2024, the ICJ ruled Israel’s occupation of the West Bank to be illegal; the same West Bank in which Coca-Cola operates a distribution centre and cooling house. The University of Galway is currently in an exclusive contract with Coca-Cola for the sale of their products on campus. In March of 2025, Electronic Intifada revealed the university’s participation in a project with Israel’s Technion University. This research, publicly touted as the development of clean and renewable energy, is being directly used for the production of the weapons that Israel is using in its ongoing genocide of Palestine.

The unfortunate fact of the matter is that when our university is complicit, we are complicit. Without the students there would be no university. It is our tuition that funds this place. It is our money they cash in with blood on their hands. It is our hands they then shake, leaving a permanent stain. And with the alleged adults in the room failing us, failing the world we will graduate into, the burden of action falls onto the students.

This is nothing new. The tradition of student activism is a global one and goes back centuries. It is students who have taken charge in times of crisis and political need because it is us, the students, on the border of adulthood and childhood, on the border of inheriting a world left behind to us, who understand most that the world we build and leave behind is the one our own children will inherit. In an ignorant world it is often the students who first break the silence.

In the heart of Nazi Germany, the medical student founded White Rose spoke out against the fascist regime, it was students who staged sit-ins at segregated lunch counters in the Civil Rights Movement era United States, and it was thousands of students who marched in 1976 South Africa against the affect of apartheid on their education. But we need not even look to the past when the contemporary struggle is filled with student action. Look at France, where students have taken to the streets to protest the poor state of their school system and their failing economy. Look at India, where students are clashing with police to call into question the legitimacy of their government. Look at Serbia, where a student-led movement managed to topple the corrupt ruling party’s 12-year reign.

In fact, we don’t even need to look beyond our own city. Student action in Galway has been ongoing for years and it is achieving results. Just in the last few weeks, the joint effort of the Students’ Union and the Palestine Solidarity Society created enough pressure through protest to open up direct communication once again with the university president.

In the words of the University of Galway Palestine Solidarity Society auditor Oisín Ó Ceallaigh, who reflected on the progress made at a public meeting on the Tuesday following the 22 October action, the university “ceded more ground there than we’ve gained in the last three years”. He was also sure to point out though, that this “doesn’t mean that this is the end of the story.”

Now more than ever is the time to put and keep the pressure on. There is a lot more work to do to end our institution’s complicity in genocide and we know they are paying attention. We, as students, are in a position to make our voices heard. We, as students, are in a position to have our demands met. We, as students, as the individuals that make up the foundation of this university, can make change happen. The following is the second half of the excerpt this text began with.

“The fact that we are here and that I speak these words is an attempt to break that silence and bridge some of those differences between us, for it is not difference which immobilizes us, but silence. And there are so many silences to be broken.”

Their complicity is our complicity. What will you do about it?